Carson Mumford to Firepower Honda

After starting the season on the SmarTop MotoConcepts Honda team, Carson Mumford has a new home for the future with Firepower Honda, the team that also (currently) houses Max Anstie and Dean Wilson, but does not race the Pro Motocross Championship. Expect to see Mumford racing for the team in the Australian Supercross Championship and perhaps the WSX Series (we're still waiting on a schedule for the 2024 season there) as well as in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2025. The team doesn't rule out potential appearances in Pro Motocross or the SMX Playoffs and World Championship. The Firepower Honda team is Australian owned, so success in international races is a big part of the program. Wilson and Anstie are currently the defending Australian Supercross Champions, and Anstie is the defending WSX SX2 (250) Champion as well.

As for Mumford, the term "bounced around" really applies to his career, as he lost a spot when the GEICO Honda team folded at the end of 2020, and he since ridden for a variety of teams, including the stint with MCR this year. He raced the majority of the season for them this year and logging a season-best fifth in Seattle, but parted with the team later in the year, as St. Louis was his final AMA Supercross race this season.

While Anstie is the defending champion of Australia's 250 Supercross campaign, he's also been linked to a Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha deal for 2025, and racing in Australia and/or WSX would delay the date in which he can switch over to a Yamaha. It's expected that Anstie would have to stay on a Honda through November or perhaps December (depending on when the final Australian round takes place, and the WSX schedule) instead of the normal October 1 switchover, unless a different deal or schedule can be reached.

The Firepower Honda team's press release is below.

Firepower Honda Welcomes Mumford: A Look to the Future!

The Firepower Honda team has signed Carson Mumford to a multi-year deal, providing the three-time Loretta Lynn's winner an opportunity to build on his achievements. Team Principal Martin Davalos believes Carson is capable of much more.

“Carson has won Loretta’s three times, been on the podium 11 times, and finished inside the top 5 and top 10 in Supercross and Motocross races multiple times, respectively. We believe in his talent and worked hard to sign him. We are looking forward to working with him,” said Davalos.

Since turning pro in 2019, Mumford has consistently finished in the top 5 and top 10 in Supercross and Motocross, respectively. The young 22-year-old is excited to join Firepower Honda, noting their impressive success since their inception in 2020.

“Oldenburg and Clout were impressive in their first year, Brayton scored a podium in the 450s, Jordon Smith scored top 5s and reignited his career, and Anstie won races and finished 3rd overall. This team has proven themselves, and I can see why—they have everything a rider needs to perform at their best,” said Mumford.