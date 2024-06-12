Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Sustainable Yard Management Named Presenting Sponsor for High Point National

June 12, 2024 3:35pm | by:
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Sustainable Yard Management Named Presenting Sponsor for 2024 High Point Pro Motocross National Championship Event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – High Point Raceway is excited to announce that Sustainable Yard Management, a Division of Tucker Freight Lines, will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 High Point Pro Motocross National Championship event.

In its role as presenting sponsor, Sustainable Yard Management will be prominently featured throughout the highly anticipated High Point Pro Motocross National weekend. The company will have significant signage, advertisements and PA announcements throughout the weekend.

Sustainable Yard Management is a Division of Tucker Freight Lines who has been in the trucking and transportation business since 1956. Sustainable Yard Management launched in 2023 and provides yard management and loading services to many shippers and receivers around the country. They are your single source for all loading and yard management operations. Tucker Freight Lines works with customers in the open deck and dry van transportation sectors as they continue to find solutions for all of your logistics roadblocks. Tucker Freight Lines continues to provide the highest quality experience for drivers, customers and employees as well as their partners.

We're excited to share that Sustainable Yard Management continues to open doors to new opportunities and has expanded our business footprint in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Here, we were able to provide tailored solutions to a customer's trailer spotting and loading service labor needs.

The High Point National presented by Sustainable Yard Management will host its 47th event on Saturday, June 15. Get outside and enjoy Father’s Day weekend at the fourth round of the 2024 season while seeing the world’s fastest motocross racers battle it out on the track. Several different ticketing options are available online now from general admission to VIP Super Tickets and trackside suites. Amateur Racing will also take place over the weekend, with another round of the PAMX Series running in conjunction with the Pro National on Sunday. Visit www.highpointmx.com and www.promotocross.com for full details.

For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on FacebookTwitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.

