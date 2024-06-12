Sustainable Yard Management Named Presenting Sponsor for High Point National

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Sustainable Yard Management Named Presenting Sponsor for 2024 High Point Pro Motocross National Championship Event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – High Point Raceway is excited to announce that Sustainable Yard Management, a Division of Tucker Freight Lines, will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 High Point Pro Motocross National Championship event.

In its role as presenting sponsor, Sustainable Yard Management will be prominently featured throughout the highly anticipated High Point Pro Motocross National weekend. The company will have significant signage, advertisements and PA announcements throughout the weekend.

Sustainable Yard Management is a Division of Tucker Freight Lines who has been in the trucking and transportation business since 1956. Sustainable Yard Management launched in 2023 and provides yard management and loading services to many shippers and receivers around the country. They are your single source for all loading and yard management operations. Tucker Freight Lines works with customers in the open deck and dry van transportation sectors as they continue to find solutions for all of your logistics roadblocks. Tucker Freight Lines continues to provide the highest quality experience for drivers, customers and employees as well as their partners.

We're excited to share that Sustainable Yard Management continues to open doors to new opportunities and has expanded our business footprint in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Here, we were able to provide tailored solutions to a customer's trailer spotting and loading service labor needs.

The High Point National presented by Sustainable Yard Management will host its 47th event on Saturday, June 15. Get outside and enjoy Father’s Day weekend at the fourth round of the 2024 season while seeing the world’s fastest motocross racers battle it out on the track. Several different ticketing options are available online now from general admission to VIP Super Tickets and trackside suites. Amateur Racing will also take place over the weekend, with another round of the PAMX Series running in conjunction with the Pro National on Sunday. Visit www.highpointmx.com and www.promotocross.com for full details.

For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.