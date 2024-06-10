Justin Cooper went all-out to win the second moto at the Toyota Thunder Valley National. So did Chase Sexton. Sexton crashed. Cooper got tired. They went really fast early, determined to get it done.

“I ran out with about five minutes to go in each moto, I started hurting, but I tried to get away in the time that I could,” said Cooper. “The first moto it felt like I was about to get away, so that was nice, but as soon as I started to settle in I kind of lost my pace. That’s where it came back to bite me. I just couldn’t pick it back up, which I kinda regret now. But I tried to change that for moto two and keep the hammer down, but I got pretty tired there and those guys were charging.”

Said Sexton in a Red Bull KTM statement: “It was nice to have the red plate today, and I felt like we had speed on our side, but it just didn't come together in the motos.”

Hunter and Jett Lawrence, meanwhile, just chilled a bit early, and they were fresher, later.

Said Hunter: “They put a lot of water on the track, so I gave myself maybe five laps to not do something dumb and throw it away. I was like, 'Yeah, he’s on one!' He had a good pace. I didn’t see what happened. I came over and there was a KTM upside down.”