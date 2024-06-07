Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Kyle Chisholm
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Joey Savatgy
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Romain Febvre Out for Immediate Future with Thumb Injury

June 7, 2024 10:00am | by: &
The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Two weeks after defying a painful thumb injury to mount the podium at the French MXGP Romain Febvre was forced to withdraw from last weekend's German MXGP. The Frenchman had further medical examinations this week and the diagnosis is that he will have to rest for several weeks to allow his injured thumb to recover.

With six podiums during the first seven rounds of the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship Romain Febvre was clearly established as one of the four main protagonists of the series. The French round of the series was one of mixed emotions - a melange of joy and sadness; he raced in intense pain after injuring his thumb during a practice session but was able to win the Qualifying race and finish runner-up in the MXGP. The short break between the French and the German rounds was insufficient to permit a full recovery from the injury and, after finishing a brave third in the Qualifying race at Teutschenthal, he was forced to retire from the first GP moto as the pain became too intense.

Heading back home straight away Romain, accompanied by KRT team manager Antti Pyrhönen, visited a specialist this week to have further examinations. These confirmed that the thumb had ruptured/torn ligaments, which require no operation, and also inflammation and bruising to the bone. The healing process requires time and rest, thus forcing Romain to miss the up-coming GPs.

Romain Febvre:

“It's tough to have an injury at any time of the season but this is especially difficult. It's not a bone injury as such and there is no way to "short-cut” the recovery time. It could happen to anyone; it's just a shame it happened to me.”

Antti Pyrhonen (Kawasaki Racing Team manager):

“We feel extremely sorry for Romain considering how well the season and the Championship battle were developing with six podiums in seven races and a clear contender for the title. When one remembers how his strongest part of the season only started from Indonesia last year we were awaiting a decisive battle until the end. Nevertheless we are very proud of our rider how bravely he tried to keep the dream alive, defying the injury to almost win the French GP and finish third in the Qualifying race in Germany. Jeremy Seewer will continue his consistent success and also wishes a rapid recovery to his teammate.”

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 402
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 400
3Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 336
4Romain Febvre France 327
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 274
