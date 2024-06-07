Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

June 7, 2024 10:45am | by:
Anstie, Clason, and Starling to Participate in NFL’s Kenny Moore II Softball Game Tonight

Max Anstie, Cade Clason, and Justin Starling are gearing up today, but not for anything motocross related! The trio is set to compete in a celebrity softball game hosted by NFL player Kenny Moore II. Moore, a defensive player for the Indianapolis Colts, attended the Foxborough Supercross in April and wants to build a relationship with the supercross industry. So, he invited Anstie, Clason, and Starling out to his inaugural celebrity softball game, which benefits his Love One foundation.

Tonight at 6 p.m. at Lowndes High School baseball field in Valdosta, Georgia, about one hour away from MTF where he trains, Anstie will make his softball debut.

Moore’s foundation, according to its website, “exists to help families and individuals overcome hardships by providing them with the tools needed to achieve success and fulfill their dreams.”

Play ball!

For more information on Moore’s foundation, visit loveone.foundation.

