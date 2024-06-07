One Week Left to Vote for AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2024

There is just one week left in the voting for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. Among the nominees are some close friends of the motocross world, like superstar Kevin Windham, legendary minicycle maker Bud Maimone of Cobra fame, and Deb Matthews, a pioneer and longtime champion of women's motocross. In my opinion, all three deserve to be in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Like Weege said, Windham was one of the all-time best riders, though he had the misfortune of racing during the heydays of guys like Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and James Stewart. Bud Maimone changed amateur and youth motocross forever when the Ohio-based engineer wanted to build a better junior minicycle than the existing pee-wee offerings. As a result, the Cobra became a vital training bike for young riders everywhere. Matthews has been a tireless promoter of women's motocross for many years, advocating for girls classes and events ever since she was racing herself. And don't forget about enduro legend Mike Lafferty, who is on the ballot too. If you are an AMA Life or Charter member, please vote:

Visit the AMA website to vote now