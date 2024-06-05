Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
450 Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
250 Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
450 Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
250 Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MXGP Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
MX2 Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
450 Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
250 Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
450 Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
250 Full Entry List
Full Schedule

DMXS Radio Exclusive: Cooper Webb Talks Thumb Surgery Recovery, SX Season

June 5, 2024 3:10pm | by:
Cooper Webb checked in while recovering at home from ligament surgery on his thumb, an injury he fought through for half the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Coop lays out all the scenarios that could dictate his return to racing, some sooner than others. We cover his impressive supercross season, his thoughts on the Honda Fox Raceway National AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, the importance of maintaining balance in life as a pro athlete, and much more.

Check out the Webb podcast directly, or wherever you get your podcasts!

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

