Cooper Webb checked in while recovering at home from ligament surgery on his thumb, an injury he fought through for half the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Coop lays out all the scenarios that could dictate his return to racing, some sooner than others. We cover his impressive supercross season, his thoughts on the Honda Fox Raceway National AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, the importance of maintaining balance in life as a pro athlete, and much more.

