The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

AMA Adds Logan Densmore as Off-Road Racing Manager

Densmore brings lifelong off-road racing and promoting experience to the role

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is pleased to announce the addition of its new Off-Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore, who brings a wealth of experience to the position.

A native of Charlotte, Mich., Densmore has been involved in off-road racing — both as a racer and promoter — since he was 3 years old. With lifelong experience in the off-road racing sphere, Densmore will lead the AMA’s off-road efforts and work directly with racers and promoters to ensure the continued growth of the sport.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Logan Densmore to the AMA Racing team,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “Logan’s experience as a successful racer and promoter makes him a key addition to our staff and will bring great momentum to our off-road racing endeavors.”

During his racing career, Densmore earned a collection of local class wins and emerged victorious in the 2022 Jack Pine Enduro — which he notes as his favorite riding memory.

While Densmore has enjoyed a successful racing career, he’s also made a name for himself in the world of race promotion. Densmore created the Michigan Sprint Enduro Series in 2017, building it from the ground up. Under his command, the Michigan Sprint Enduro Series has hosted three ISDE East Qualifiers since its establishment. Additionally, Densmore worked as the promotions director of the National Enduro Promoters Group and the AMA National Enduro Series since 2018.

With years of experience on both sides of the off-road racing scene, Densmore plans to approach the off-road racing manager role by leaning on his skills as a racer and promoter.

“I want to approach the role with the racer, as well as the promoter/club, in mind as I have been in all of them in many races over the years. I feel I can see both sides of the events and offer insight from many different perspectives,” Densmore said. “I want everyone within the AMA to feel that they can approach me with anything, good or bad. That includes the racers, promoters, clubs and general members.”

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.