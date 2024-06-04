Nate Thrasher Suffers Broken Collarbone and Bent Corrective Plate

Nate Thrasher has provided an update on Instagram. The Tennessee native finished 10-14 in the motos for 11th overall at the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship—the Hangtown Motocross Classic and said the following in Yamaha’s post-race press release:

“It definitely could’ve been better. I think my speed was decent, but I was dealing with some arm pump. I felt good, though. I felt like I had top-three, top-five speed, but I was just riding about 60% in the motos. I was glad to get a top 10 riding like that but bummed because I want to ride to my full potential. We’re going to go back to work and come back stronger at Hangtown.”

Why was he riding at 60 percent? Thrasher has now provided more information in an Instagram post, saying he suffered a “bad crash” leading into round two and rode Hangtown while banged up. However, an X-ray on Monday morning showed he suffered a broken collarbone, and he bent the plate that was on the collarbone.

We know any given weekend there are at least a dozen riders or so riding through respective injuries, but finishing both motos inside the top 15 while this banged up is pretty wild. Props to ya, Nate!

After two rounds, Thrasher sits ninth in the standings with 46 points. There is no timetable on his return to racing yet.