Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Full Schedule

Nate Thrasher Suffers Broken Collarbone and Bent Corrective Plate

June 4, 2024 1:55pm | by:
Nate Thrasher Suffers Broken Collarbone and Bent Corrective Plate

Nate Thrasher has provided an update on Instagram. The Tennessee native finished 10-14 in the motos for 11th overall at the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship—the Hangtown Motocross Classic and said the following in Yamaha’s post-race press release:

“It definitely could’ve been better. I think my speed was decent, but I was dealing with some arm pump. I felt good, though. I felt like I had top-three, top-five speed, but I was just riding about 60% in the motos. I was glad to get a top 10 riding like that but bummed because I want to ride to my full potential. We’re going to go back to work and come back stronger at Hangtown.”

Why was he riding at 60 percent? Thrasher has now provided more information in an Instagram post, saying he suffered a “bad crash” leading into round two and rode Hangtown while banged up. However, an X-ray on Monday morning showed he suffered a broken collarbone, and he bent the plate that was on the collarbone.

We know any given weekend there are at least a dozen riders or so riding through respective injuries, but finishing both motos inside the top 15 while this banged up is pretty wild. Props to ya, Nate!

After two rounds, Thrasher sits ninth in the standings with 46 points. There is no timetable on his return to racing yet.

“Not the post I wanted to make. Last week I had a bad crash at the farm and did everything I could to go racing at Hangtown. It definitely was not easy but I did my best to get through it. Yesterday I got a x-ray and found out I broke my collarbone & bent the plate on it as well. I’ll be getting it fixed tomorrow and starting what should be a quick recovery! Extremely bummed but should be back at the races soon! Thank you to everyone who supports me ❤️”

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 97
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 81
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 78
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
6Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 61
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 55
8Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 48
9Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 46
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 41
Full Standings
Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now