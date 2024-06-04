2025 Kawasaki KX250, KX250X, and KLX230R Motocross Models Announced
Following a redesign of the KX450 line for 2024, Kawasaki has revamped the KX250 motocrosser and KX250X off-road racer for 2025, with a new chassis and engine. Also the KLX230 line of trail bikes receives significant changes. Kawasaki’s full detail on the new bikes is below.
The following press release is from Kawasaki:
2025 KAWASAKI KX™250 AND KX™250X MOTORCYCLES
BE NEXT
Over the past five decades, the Kawasaki KX™ motorcycle series has been instrumental in guiding motocross riders to the podium. KX stands as one of the most notable brands in motocross and supercross, with the KX™250 constantly challenging its competition in the class. Drawing inspiration from the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team, the newly redesigned KX250 is a force to be reckoned with on any motocross track. Among its 2025 upgrades are a redesigned cylinder head, a new lightweight aluminum frame, a center port exhaust, and several first-time features for the Kawasaki KX250, including ODI Lock-On grips, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), customizable riding modes accessible via handlebar-mounted switch box, and Bluetooth® connectivity using RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX*.
The KX250 isn't just a motorcycle; it's the bike that builds champions. Riders benefit from the unparalleled support of the Team Green™ race team including industry-leading Racer Rewards, support programs and trackside support nationwide. Kawasaki riders gain access to the Kawasaki Rider Rewards program, which offers generous contingency rewards for a wide variety of race series throughout the country.
ALL-NEW 2025 KAWASAKI KX™250 HIGHLIGHTS:
- NEW Engine tuning
- NEW Cylinder head
- NEW Straight exhaust port and center exhaust
- NEW Smartphone connectivity
- NEW Handlebar-mounted traction control switch
- NEW Lightweight aluminum perimeter frame
- NEW ODI Lock-On grips
- NEW Easy-to-remove side cover
- NEW Slim ergonomic bodywork
- NEW KTRC and riding modes
25KX252E_201GN1DFA3CG_A_3.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1DLB3CG_A_4.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1DLS3CG_A_5.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1DRF3CG_A_6.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1DRS3CG_A_1.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1DTA3CG_A_2.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FEGA3CG_A_7.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FEGB3CG_A_8.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FEX3CG_9.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FOWL3CG_A_10.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FPOV3CG_A_11.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FSAA3CG_A_12.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FSAB3CG_A_13.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FSC3CG_A_14.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FSE3CG_A_15.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FWLA3CG_A_16.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1FWLB3CG_A_17.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_201GN1NRS3CG_A_18.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_Engine Parts Comparison_20.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_Flatter Piston_21.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_Frame_22.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_Improved Ergonomics_23.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_Intake to Exhaust Flow_24.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_Position of the Communication unit_25.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX Schematic Diagram_26.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_CG_Top Injector Layout_27.high Kawasaki 25KX252E_HandleGrip_19.high Kawasaki
NEW ENGINE
The Kawasaki KX™250 underwent a significant redesign for 2025, aimed at enhancing its performance across various sectors. Engineers, seasoned with involvement in multiple World Superbike Championships, worked hard to craft the intake and exhaust systems to boost low to mid-range power delivery. A finger-follower valve train helps minimize friction loss and a downdraft-style intake tract contributes to increased power output.
The heart of the engine of the KX250, the piston, underwent a thorough redesign to optimize combustion efficiency. A flatter crown accommodates a narrower valve angle and slightly reduces compression, while slight adjustments to piston rigidity balance further help refine its performance. The piston design features the same bridged-box bottom design that the factory team uses. A short skirt, reinforced external ribs and fully flush internal bracing make the piston lighter and stronger.
For 2025, the cylinder has been tilted five degrees forward to suit the new intake and exhaust layout, which helps to reduce friction and deliver more efficient power. The cylinder is offset 3mm forward to help further reduce friction and enable more efficient power generation. An aluminum cylinder with chrome composite plating helps to provide rapid heat transfer, greater wear resistance and lubrication retention for increased performance and durability, and the connecting rod design reduces the piston’s force on the cylinder walls which contributes to the engine’s overall performance.
The new single-shaft primary engine balancer contributes to smoother power delivery and reduced vibration for improved throttle control, especially when exiting slower-speed corners. A semi-dry sump lubrication system helps create a quicker engine response since most of the oil is stored in the transmission to keep extra oil away from the crankshaft and prevent power loss. With a shallow chamber to collect oil at the bottom of the crankcase, where a scavenge pump moves it to the transmission, the crank is located as low as possible to help lower the engine’s center of gravity. Twin oil pumps ensure proper lubrication for increased performance, and the radiators are turned 10 degrees inward which further narrows the profile of the KX™250.
New symmetrically aligned intake and exhaust ports increase intake and exhaust flow efficiency for increased power output and low to mid-range power feel. The intake cam was raised 10mm to allow for a more downdraft intake for greater intake efficiency, and the valve angle is one degree narrower. The downdraft-style intake routing now features a slightly steeper 34-degree approach angle for a straighter method of entry for intake air, enhancing the cylinder filling efficiency and directly impacting power. Combined with the revised cylinder head shape, which was made to suit the new symmetrical cylinder head, the overall low-end engine power was increased. The finger-follower valve actuation reduces the valve train mass compared to tappet-style actuation and reduces friction at the cam lobe. DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating on the followers helps prevent wear, and the camshaft lobes have a chromium nitride coating for increased durability. A special valve seat material helps prevent wear on the titanium valves. A new airbox design maximizes the potential of the dual injectors. It features a dome-shaped air filter that slides in and out of mounting grooves and is secured with quick-release hooks for easier filter maintenance.
The new center-port exhaust allows the header pipe to exit the center of the cylinder head and travel through the frame cradle instead of to the side of the frame downtube. With the exhaust header end moved forward, the muffler could also be moved forward to help centralize the bike’s mass, resulting in the muffler end being two inches further forward. A flatter-shaped exhaust resonator chamber, which effectively increases exhaust pipe length and reduces exhaust noise, has been moved just over two inches inward for decreased interference with the rider’s leg, and the new position also contributes to an easier reach to the ground, which comes in handy for a rider on the starting line.
A new 44mm throttle body layout was utilized to match the new intake and exhaust port layout, and the straighter path to the cylinder evens out the airflow for increased intake efficiency and an overall better power feel. A reversed orientation tilts the butterfly valve open from the top toward the cylinder for optimum fuel atomization and throttle response, and the main downstream injector is moved 11mm closer to the cylinder, so the fuel is injected into a high-flowing airstream. This supplies fuel to the combustion chamber quickly for improved linear throttle response.
The upstream secondary injector sprays fuel down the center of the intake duct, which enables better fuel atomization and allows more time for the mixture to cool before entering the combustion chamber. The fine atomizing fuel dual-injectors help deliver both instant throttle response and strong power throughout the rev range. The downstream injector provides a smooth, instant response while the upstream injector provides the power boost. As both the RPM and throttle position increase, the primary operation switches from the downstream injector to the upstream injector. In first and second gears, the switch is more gradual, while in the higher gears, the switch is instant. A compact 44mm throttle body helps shave weight and provides easy starting, sharp throttle response, stable fuel delivery over jumps and whoops and automatically compensates for changing conditions.
Kawasaki’s hydraulic clutch offers a direct feel and light lever action. With less play as the clutch heats up during heavy use, the rider is provided a more consistent feel. The clutch uses a single coned disc spring for light clutch actuation when the lever is pulled, and a wide clutch engagement range helps the rider better control the clutch. The friction plates also have offset segments to promote clean separation of the discs to help reduce drag when the clutch is disengaged.
The return of electric start to the KX250 provides the convenience of quick and easy push-button engine starting and being powered by a lightweight, compact lithium-ion battery.
NEW INSTRUMENTS & TECHNOLOGY
For the first time on a KX250, riders can now quickly and easily switch between Normal and Aggressive engine mapping in the ECU by using the Mode button on the left handlebar. The aggressive map provides a sharper throttle response while the normal map provides a more linear response. Riders can fine-tune the mapping to their preferred settings by using RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX* on their smartphone.
The 2025 KX250 comes equipped with Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), which can be activated and toggled between Weak and Strong depending on the rider’s preference using a button on the left handlebar pad. The traction control monitors engine speed and the ECU senses rpm spikes when the rear wheel speed increases too quickly, retarding the ignition timing to enhance traction. Riders can also turn the system off if they do not wish to utilize traction control.
Launch control mode returns to this year’s motorcycle and is similar to the system used on the bikes ridden by the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki factory race team. By pressing the Mode and KTRC buttons simultaneously, launch control mode becomes activated, switching to a separate engine map that helps riders maximize traction and increase their chances of getting a good start. The launch control feature has the greatest effect within the first few seconds of releasing the clutch off the start, and automatically disengages when the transmission is shifted into third gear, reverting to the previously selected Power Mode.
Like the KX450, the KX250 now utilizes smartphone connectivity using the RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX* application, allowing riders to adjust their bike’s fuel and ignition timing effortlessly. A communication unit is mounted to the left rear frame, and no accessory fitment is needed. There are several functions available within the app, including KX™ FI Calibration, Engine Monitoring, Maintenance Log and Setup Log.
-KX™ FI Calibration: using the app’s six-by-six grid interface, fuel volume and ignition timing of the bike’s two original maps can be fine-tuned to suit conditions and/or preferences via the smartphone.
-Engine Monitoring: while the engine is running, features like engine rpm, throttle angle, engine intake pressure, coolant temperature, air temperature, and ignition offset can be viewed from the smartphone.
-Maintenance Log: memo-style maintenance logs can be recorded.
-Setup Log: memo-style setup notes can be recorded.
*RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.
NEW CHASSIS
To accommodate the new engine intake and exhaust ports, the 2025 KX250 has a new lightweight aluminum perimeter frame taken directly from the highly-acclaimed 2024 KX450 that delivers light, nimble handling and a composed character. The rigidity balance was optimized and contributes to increased front-end feel for improved cornering performance in a broader range of conditions while keeping better composure under acceleration and braking, contributing to faster lap times and better rider performance.
The front downtube Y joint was reshaped and moved 4.9 inches higher and the new steeper downdraft intake layout required the upper cross pipe to be moved down below the intake, moving the lower cross pipe downwards and lowering the rear shock mount.
The new downtube Y joint shape and position, along with a new upper cross pipe shape and revised rib shape at the swingarm bracket, and a new square lower cross pipe all help contribute to enhanced rigidity. Increased mass centralization helps contribute to the bike’s nimble handling, and the revised torsional rigidity helps to increase the front-end feel when cornering in a wider range of conditions. The rear engine mounting brackets are now composed of aluminum and complement the steel front engine mounting brackets to help provide nimble handling and better straight-line stability. Overall, the frame is just over a half pound lighter than the 2024 KX250.
The redesigned engine is used as a stressed member, contributing to the frame’s overall rigidity balance, and the swingarm helps to deliver the proper rigidity to match the frame and contribute to the rear wheel’s traction. Chassis balance and settings are set up and suited for race-experienced riders, making it a prime choice for racers. With design emphasis on providing maximum traction under acceleration, specific chassis dimensions and designs are placed to help prevent chassis squat and improve traction including reinforcing ribs, swingarm pivot, output shaft, linkage mounts and rear axle.
NEW SUSPENSION & BRAKES
Inspired by the new frame of the KX™450 with its Showa suspension components, the KX250 now comes equipped with new Showa high-performance 48mm inverted coil-spring front forks that offer smooth action throughout the fork stroke. The internal valving and oil levels within the forks have been fine-tuned to match the new frame for increased bump absorption and traction. The forks feature large-diameter inner tubes, enabling the use of 25mm damping pistons which allow for lower internal pressure and firm damping. A Kashima Coat on the forks’ outer tubes creates a hard, low-friction surface to help prevent wear abrasion on the inside of the tubes, ensuring the sliding surfaces remain smooth over time while protecting the outside against corrosion. The lubricating material in the coat contributes to smoother suspension action and a better overall ride feel.
At the rear, a new Showa shock complements the new front fork. The rear shock features dual compression adjustability, which allows high-speed and low-speed damping to be tuned separately. Since the shock mounting position was placed lower, the shock itself was shortened 32mm but the suspension stroke remains the same. The reservoir tank was repositioned to the left side of the motorcycle to create more space for the exhaust system. The New Uni-Trak® rear suspension linkage system mounts the suspension arm below the swingarm, allowing a longer rear suspension stroke. Shock settings match the frame rigidity balance to help maximize traction, and the inside of the shock reservoir is lined with Kashima Coating for improved suspension action.
Contributing to the numerous factory-style racing components on the KX250 motorcycle are petal disc brakes. Up front is an oversized 270mm rotor, which delivers strong braking force and superb control. On the rear, a 240mm disc contributes to strong stopping power, complementing the large front disc. The petal-style discs contribute to both sporty looks and help deflect debris.
The 2025 KX250 now comes equipped with Dunlop MX34 tires for increased cornering performance, traction and durability.
NEW ERGONOMICS
The 2024 KX250 features all-new bodywork that allows riders to change their riding position more easily. The shrouds, side covers and rear fender all received updates to their design and are now firmer, condensing the overall appearance and eliminating hooking points for the rider’s boots and knees for a lighter-looking feel. A new quick-release design is featured on the side cover, facilitating convenient, tool-less access to the air filter. The top of the fuel tank is low which allows the seat to sit flat, allowing for increased movement when sliding forward on the motorcycle.
For added rider comfort, ODI Lock-On grips now come standard on the KX250. This innovative grip system bolts the grips to the handlebar and will simplify the process of replacing grips. The grips are accented with green details in the rubber tips and mounting hardware, continuing the motorcycle’s sharp racing image.
Several ERGO-FIT® components are present on the KX250, allowing riders to tailor the motorcycle to fit their preferences. The upper triple clamp provides two mounting positions for the reversible handlebar clamps, allowing the handlebars to be set in one of four positions with 35mm of adjustable range. The 1-1/8” Renthal aluminum Fatbar helps to reduce vibration transmitted to the rider, and the bend makes it easier for riders to weight the front wheel. The footpeg brackets can be mounted in two positions, allowing the rider to change the height by up to 5mm.
Factory-style details bring the KX250 full circle. Green plastic number plates, a gold finish on the oil filler, flywheel nut cap and timing inspection cap, and green highlights on the suspension adjusters emulates the look of factory Kawasaki machines, and the black wheels, triple clamps and cylinder head covers compliment the lime green color. The clutch, generator and cylinder head covers are all made from lightweight magnesium. To further customize the motorcycle, riders are able to purchase front and rear sprockets, stiffer or softer fork and shock springs, and graphic-free shrouds ready for custom graphics kits.
2025 KAWASAKI KX™250
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $8,999
Availability: Summer 2024
KX™250X
ALL-NEW 2025 KAWASAKI KX™250X HIGHLIGHTS:
- NEW Cylinder head
- NEW Straight exhaust port and center exhaust
- NEW Smartphone connectivity
- NEW Handlebar-mounted traction control switch
- NEW Lightweight aluminum perimeter frame
- NEW ODI Lock-On grips
- NEW Easy-to-remove side cover
- NEW Slim ergonomic bodywork
- NEW KTRC and riding modes
ADDITIONAL KX™250X FEATURES:
- NEW Engine tuning
- NEW Suspension settings
- Kickstand
- 18-inch rear wheel
- Dunlop AT81 off-road tires
- Sealed chain
The 2025 KX250X is an off-road cross-country competition model that features the same championship-proven technology found on the KX250 motocross machines but is tuned for off-road competition. The motorcycle shares all of the winning traits with its KX250 counterpart including the engine, frame, chassis, and styling, but features suspension settings optimized for off-road competition, 18-inch rear wheel, Dunlop AT81 off-road tires, sealed chain and a convenient side stand.
2025 KAWASAKI KX™250X
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $9,099
Availability: Summer 2024
KAWASAKI TEAM GREEN™ RACER REWARDS
The Kawasaki Team Green™ Racer Rewards program offers contingency for eligible KX riders at motocross and off-road events throughout the nation.
2025 KAWASAKI KLX®230R AND KLX®230R S OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLES
GET OUT AND PLAY
The new 2025 KLX®230R and KLX®230R S off-road motorcycles from Kawasaki are setting new standards for exhilarating off-road adventures. Designed to ignite the thrill-seeking spirit in riders, the KLX230R promises endless fun across diverse terrains, whether navigating woodland trails or taking on desert landscapes.
Building upon the legacy of its predecessors, the 2025 models retain the essence of what has made the KLX230R a beloved favorite among off-road enthusiasts. With enhancements including a larger fuel tank for extended off-road excursions, an improved subframe for lower seat height and enhanced comfort, and updated aggressive styling inspired by the KX™ motorcrosser, the KLX230R stands proudly among Kawasaki's esteemed off-road lineup.
The introduction of a primary balancer to the renowned 233cc single engine elevates the riding experience to new heights, delivering unparalleled smoothness and tractability that will be appreciated by riders of all skill levels. Paired with long-travel suspension and impressive ground clearance, the KLX230R ensures a joyous ride on the trails, while full-size front and rear wheels provide sure-footed handling across various surfaces. For riders seeking a lower seat height without compromising off-road performance, the KLX230R S model offers a perfect balance of accessibility and capability, catering to a diverse range of riders. With its light, maneuverable, and highly capable nature, the KLX230R and KLX230R S beckon riders to embark on unforgettable off-road adventures.
KLX230R / KLX230R S HIGHLIGHTS
- NEW 233cc fuel-injected engine with improved low-mid range power
- NEW compact perimeter frame with low seat height
- NEW revised seat design with thicker urethane
- NEW riding position for increased control
- NEW larger, steel 2-gallon fuel tank
- NEW KX-inspired styling with seamless bodywork
- Long-travel front and rear suspension
- Full-size 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels
25_KLX232NS_GN1_AC_DIRT_01_F_45.high Kawasaki 25_KLX232NS_GN1_AC_DIRT_02_F_46.high Kawasaki 25_KLX232PS_GN1_AC_DIRT_01_F_43.high Kawasaki 25_KLX232PS_GN1_AC_DIRT_02_F_44.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1DLB3CG_A_1.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1DLS3CG_A_2.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1DRF3CG_A_3.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1DRS3CG_A_4.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FEGA3CG_A_5.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FEGB3CG_A_6.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FEX3CG_A_7.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FFE3CG_A_8.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FFT3CG_A_9.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FHAA3CG_A_10.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FHAB3CG_A_11.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FHL3CG_A_12.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FME3CG_A_13.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FOEGA3CG_A_14.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FOEGB3CG_A_15.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FOHAA3CG_A_16.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FOHAB3CG_A_17.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FOSE3CG_A_18.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FPOV3CG_A_19.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FSA3CG_A_20.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FSCA3CG_A_21.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FSCB3CG_22.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FSE3CG_A_23.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FST3CG_A_24.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FWLA3CG_A_25.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GN1FWLB3CG_A_26.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GY1DLS3CG_A_30.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GY1DRF3CG_A_31.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_A271GY1DRS3CG_A_32.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_CG_Seat Height Figures_27.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_P_CG_Engine Parts Comparison_28.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_P_CG_Rear Sub-Frame_29.high Kawasaki 25KLX232N_Pad Handle_33.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GN1DLB3CG_A_34.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GN1DLS3CG_A_35.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GN1DRF3CG_A_36.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GN1DRS3CG_A_37.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GN1FOSE3CG_A_39.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GN1FSE3CG_A_38.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GY1DLS3CG_A_40.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GY1DRF3CG_A_41.high Kawasaki 25KLX232P_A271GY1DRS3CG_A_42.high Kawasaki
ENGINE
At the heart of this trail-blazing machine lies the fuel-injected 233cc air-cooled 4-stroke single engine, meticulously engineered to deliver a perfect balance of power and torque finely tuned for the low-mid range. Its 4-stroke air-cooled single-cylinder design not only enhances reliability but also contributes to a compact and agile package, enabling riders to conquer even the most challenging trails with ease.
Engineered for optimal control and comfort, the KLX230R features a long stroke to prioritize torque, ensuring robust low-end and mid-range performance for seamless acceleration and precise throttle response. Adding to the riding pleasure is a single-axis primary balancer, which reduces vibrations transmitted to the rider, resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride, even on the most rugged terrain.
The KLX230R doesn't stop there—it's designed to exceed expectations at every turn. With a simplified SOHC 2-valve design, the engine maintains an easy-to-use character that's perfectly suited for trail riding, while a narrower intake port and smaller intake valve (37mm >> 33mm) further enhance ease of use in the low-mid range. A smaller air box accommodates a lower rear subframe and ensures sufficient space for the air intake. The fuel injection system, featuring a 32mm throttle body, ensures precise response and stable fuel delivery regardless of external conditions. Paired with fuel injection, the electric start ensures convenient starting with just the push of a button, enhancing the overall ease of use and accessibility of the KLX230R. Updated ECU settings were specifically designed for the KLX230R, matching the increased low-mid range torque.
To complement its engine, the KLX230R boasts a smooth-shifting six-speed transmission, covering a wide range of trail riding scenarios with ease. Whether navigating technical terrain or cruising along long straights, this transmission offers the versatility and performance needed to tackle any adventure. With a 46/13 final gear ratio carefully selected for optimal trail riding performance, every ride promises excitement and exhilaration.
Rounding out its impressive array of features is a new keyed ignition system, which shares its design with the fuel tank cap.
CHASSIS
The KLX230R embodies off-road excellence, boasting a purpose-built high-tensile steel perimeter frame for unwavering stability on the trails. Crafted from the ground up for dirt-riding dominance, this chassis is the result of meticulous collaboration between Kawasaki's engineers and seasoned test riders, ensuring a seamless blend of engine and frame dynamics tailored to riders of all levels.
From inception, the chassis of the KLX230R prioritized performance and maneuverability. By designing the engine and frame in tandem, engineers achieved a compact and agile chassis that excels in any terrain. Engineered with precision, every detail is optimized, from the minimized engine height to the finely tuned frame geometry for a perfect balance of rigidity and responsiveness. In an effort to reduce weight, the lower triple clamp material has been updated from steel to aluminum.
Enhancing the trail capabilities of the KLX230R is a meticulously redesigned rear subframe, maintaining ample wheel travel while introducing thicker seat cushioning and a lower seat height for enhanced rider comfort. With a steeper rake angle (25.4° on KLX230R; 24.6° on KLX230R S) for nimble handling and a short 54.1-inch wheelbase (53.3-inch for KLX230R S) for easy maneuvering, the KLX230R tackles trails effortlessly. And boasting an impressive 11.4-inch (KLX230R) / 10.6-inch (KLX230R S) ground clearance, riders can navigate obstacles with confidence, ensuring an exhilarating riding experience.
SUSPENSION
Designed to tackle the most rugged terrains, the KLX230R features long-travel suspension both front and rear, allowing it to effortlessly absorb bumps for a smooth and controlled ride.
Up front, a 37mm telescopic fork takes charge of suspension duties, boasting an impressive 9.8-inches of wheel travel on the KLX230R and 8.7-inches on the KLX230R S. This generous wheel travel not only enhances off-road performance but also contributes to superior controllability, ensuring confidence-inspiring handling even on the most challenging terrain.
At the rear, the KLX230R is equipped with a New Uni Trak® rear suspension system, offering ample wheel travel of 9.8-inches on the KLX230R, while 8.8-inches can be found on the KLX230R S. Engineered for a planted feel and exceptional bump absorption, this rear suspension setup features springs and damping settings that are tuned to be stiffer than those found on the KLX230 dual-purpose model, further enhancing its off-road prowess. Additionally, the single rear shock absorber, pressurized with nitrogen gas, is adjustable for preload, and now features stepless adjustment for greater flexibility in tailoring the bike to suit rider weight and preferences. With the KLX230R, riders can expect a ride that's not just thrilling, but also finely tuned to conquer any trail with confidence.
BRAKES AND WHEELS
The KLX230R excels in braking and maneuverability. With a 240mm front disc and twin-piston caliper, braking is strong and easily controlled, while the rear features a 220mm disc and single-piston caliper for sure stopping power. Both discs have petal designs for better stopping power and heat dissipation.
The KLX230R sports large aluminum wheels—21-inches in the front and 18-inches in the rear—for efficient trail navigation. Rim locks on the wheels allow for lower tire pressures, improving traction and stability on tough terrain. With the KLX230R, riders enjoy precise engineering and trail-tackling prowess on every adventure.
ERGONOMICS
The KLX230R seamlessly blends form and function to offer riders an unparalleled experience on the trails. Its newly designed seat, featuring a flat design, allows for enhanced freedom of movement, enabling riders to find their ideal riding position. Crafted with smooth bodywork and minimal protruding parts, the KLX230R facilitates maneuverability, ensuring excellent ergonomics for off-road adventures.
The frame of the KLX230R is a testament to thoughtful design, engineered to provide superior chassis control by offering easy grip with the legs. Flush seams between the shrouds, seat, and side covers further enhance control and mobility on the bike, minimizing spots where the rider's boots could get stuck. Drawing inspiration from Kawasaki's KX racers, the flat tank and seat design provide riders with greater freedom of movement, allowing for easy shifts in riding position and enhanced agility on the trail.
Thanks to an improved rear subframe, the KLX230R boasts a lowered seat height, from 36.4-inches to 35.6-inches, enhancing the machine's overall handling and instilling confidence in riders. On the KLX230R S model, the seat height has been reduced even further at 34.4-inches for an even more comfortable reach to the ground. A thicker seat offers increased ride comfort and a wider sitting area for increased comfort and control. Additionally, handlebar and footpeg placement have been carefully revised to match the new seat shape, with the handlebar positioned 25mm farther forward and 13mm higher while the footpegs are situated 9mm further rearward. This optimized setup not only enhances rider inputs but also contributes to enhanced controllability, instilling confidence in every corner.
STYLING
Drawing inspiration from Kawasaki's illustrious KX motocross racers, the new KLX230R exudes the essence of a capable off-road machine, boasting a sporty, aggressive design that seamlessly integrates from head to tail. With newly sculpted bodywork and race-inspired colors and graphics, the KLX230R commands attention on any trail, reflecting its formidable trail-riding prowess.
At the forefront of its design evolution are an updated fuel tank, shrouds, and side covers, closely mirroring the aesthetic of Kawasaki's latest KX™450 and KX™250 models. The sleek steel fuel tank, a departure from plastic, not only enhances durability but also adds a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance of the KLX230R. Complementing this bold transformation is a redesigned front fender, shaped to match the new lines of the shroud and side covers, creating a cohesive and dynamic profile that speaks to the machine's agility and power.
The attention to detail on the KLX230R extends to every aspect of its design, including a flat seat with two-tone coloring that seamlessly aligns with the bodywork, creating a streamlined and race-inspired aesthetic. Black alumite rims, reminiscent of the KX series, further enhance the machine's sporty character, while newly designed brake and clutch levers add a touch of modernity to its appearance. Simple instrumentation, mounted at the center of the handlebar, provides essential information at a glance, ensuring riders stay informed and in control at all times. With its sleek lines, bold graphics, and KX-inspired styling cues, the KLX230R stands as a testament to Kawasaki's commitment to excellence in off-road performance and design.
KAWASAKI GENUINE ACCESSORIES
There are several Kawasaki Genuine Accessories available for the KLX230R, including a frame cover, silver flat type handlebar, handlebar pad, black low and high seats, and small skid plate.
Kawasaki KLX®230R
Color: Lime Green, Battle Gray
MSRP: $4,999
Availability: Now
Kawasaki KLX®230R S
Color: Lime Green, Battle Gray
MSRP: $4,999
Availability: Now
Information about Kawasaki’s complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.