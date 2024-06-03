Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Full Schedule

Update on Tyler Mickelson After Hangtown Collision

June 3, 2024 4:15pm | by:
During the first qualifying session of the day at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, BarX Suzuki’s Tyler Mickelson was walking along the track and got hit when Matti Jorgensen accidentally jumped off track and into the water truck lane. “Otter” as he is known around the paddock by many, suffered two broken legs in the incident and will not be able to work for the immediate future.

Gerrit Stillmock (@underground_moto_424 on Instagram) set up a GoFundMe page for Mickelson, who has undergone surgery but remains in the hospital at the moment.

View the Tyker Mickelson GoFundMe.

Jorgensen was uninjured in the incident and went on to finish 28-28 in the 250 Class motos for 30th overall.

Get well soon from the entire Racer X staff, Otter!

