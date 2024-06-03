Over the weekend, the eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship took place in Germany. In MX2, Kay de Wolf entered the weekend 52 points ahead of Simon Laengenfelder as Lucas Coenen entered in third as de Wolf claimed the qualifying race win, adding another 10 points to his championship total. Coenen took both moto wins as de Wolf came through second in both motos, giving the #96 his third straight overall win. Coenen now jumps Laengenfelder for P2 as de Wolf leaves round eight with a 59-point gap over his Husqvarna teammate.

In MXGP, Tim Gajser entered the weekend up five points on 2023 MXGP Champion Jorge Prado. Gajser claimed the qualifying race win over P2 Prado, then the two found themselves battling early in the moto. Prado took the lead from Glenn Coldenhoff and took off, taking the race win—his ninth of the season. Gajser, who was reportedly dealing with arm-pump, finished third behind a charging Jeffrey Herlings.

Prado got out front when the second moto started and that was the last anyone would see of him. Gajser bested Herlings after a battle but the #1 was too far out of reach for the #243 Honda HRC rider. Prado’s sixth overall win of the season will see him head to Latvia next weekend by just two points over Gajser.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

TEUTSCHENTHAL (Germany) – For the third GP out of the last four, wet weather affected the conditions for the gladiators of the MXGP World Motocross Championships this weekend, but the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany provided more fantastic confrontations between the leading contenders in both classes at the Talkessel!

What the weather could not affect, however, was the enthusiasm of the German fans, who created an incredible atmosphere in the tight valley of the Teutschenthal venue. The hosting MSC Teutschenthal clubalso worked very hard with the MXGP track crew to keep the circuit in the best racing condition possible.

After struggling more than most in muddy conditions so far this season, reigning World Champion Jorge Prado took his sixth Grand Prix win of the season in MXGP, with two race wins for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, achieved in his customary style of getting out early and holding off all challengers, although he certainly had challenges to contend with! He leaves Germany with the red plate back on his machine, and a slender two-point lead in his pocket heading to Latvia.

In MX2, the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing duo of series leader Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen battled hard, with the Belgian teenager coming out on top to make it three straight GP wins for the #96 rider. This moves him up to second in the Championship table, 59 points behind his teammate.