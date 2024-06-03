Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

June 3, 2024 6:00am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 2 (of 11) - Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 4 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 2 - 4 Honda CRF250R
5 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 7 - 5 Honda CRF250R
6 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 5 - 10 GasGas MC 250F
7 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 8 - 8 Triumph TF 250-X
8 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 6 - 11 Kawasaki KX250
9 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 9 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F
10 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 12 - 12 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium.
The 250 Class overall podium. Align Media
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 4 Honda CRF450R
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 3 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 6 - 8 Honda CRF450R
7 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 8 - 7 GasGas MC 450F
8 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 7 - 9 Husqvarna FC 450
9 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 9 - 10 Kawasaki KX450SR
10 Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States 12 - 11 Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Chase Sexton (KTM)
Chase Sexton (KTM) Align Media
The 450 Class overall podium.
The 450 Class overall podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 97
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 81
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 78
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
6Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 61
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 55
8Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 48
9Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 46
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 41
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 90
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 82
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 69
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 69
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 67
6Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 66
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 62
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 61
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 57
10Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 46
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 8 (of 13) - Mathews Farm - Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

June 1, 2024
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:50:58.512 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:50:59.339 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:51:07.410 Meshoppen, PA KTM
4 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:51:08.094 Australia Australia KTM
5 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:51:25.054 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
6 Dante Oliveira Dante Oliveira 02:51:51.019 Hollister, CA United States KTM
7 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:51:52.694 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
8 Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass 02:51:53.459 Australia Australia Kawasaki
9 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:51:53.839 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
10 Evan Smith Evan Smith 02:52:05.474 Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race

June 1, 2024
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:51:07.410 Meshoppen, PA KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:51:08.094 Australia Australia KTM
3 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:53:08.471 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:03:27.379 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
5 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 03:03:28.537 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
6 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 03:01:30.938 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
7 Liam Draper Liam Draper 01:23:53.718 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
8 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 01:27:15.138 Landrum, SC United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 1, 2024
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:02:19.878 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:02:30.759 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:09:23.379 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 02:46:05.291 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Joe Schriver Joe Schriver 02:49:40.699 Turentum, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

June 1, 2024
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:49:27.136 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:49:31.272 Lake Havasu City, AZ KTM
3 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 01:50:07.299 Yass, Australia Australia Husqvarna
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 01:52:35.251 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:52:35.840 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
6 Prestin I Raines Prestin I Raines 01:59:41.990 Travelers Rest, SC United States Sherco
7 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:04:44.779 Millville, NJ United States KTM
8 Kayla A Oneill Kayla A Oneill 02:05:29.278 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Yamaha
9 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 02:06:54.219 Lascassas, TN United States KTM
10 Ruby Fustini Ruby Fustini 02:07:19.250 North Stonington, CT United States KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 207
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 173
3Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 130
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 126
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 118
6Angus Riordan Australia Australia 105
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 100
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 92
9Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 69
10Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States 66
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 216
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 151
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 110
6Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 99
7Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 94
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
9Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 87
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 78
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 207
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 204
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 142
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 133
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 107
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 90
7Owen Barnes Honesdale, PA United States 46
8Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
9Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 42
10James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 38
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 195
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 182
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 179
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 168
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 105
6Prestin I Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 89
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 88
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 88
9Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 85
10Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 84
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 8 (of 20) - MXGP of Germany

MXGP

Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany - MX2

June 2, 2024
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 Husqvarna
2 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 2 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 3 - 3 GasGas
4 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 4 - 6 KTM
5 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 5 - 5 Yamaha
6 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark 10 - 4 Triumph
7 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 7 - 7 KTM
8 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 8 - 8 Honda
9 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 9 - 9 KTM
10 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France 6 - 13 Kawasaki
Full Results
Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna)
Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) Husqvarna Images/Fullspectrum
MXGP

Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany - MXGP

June 2, 2024
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 1 - 1 GasGas
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 3 - 2 Honda
3 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 2 - 3 KTM
4 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 4 - 4 Yamaha
5 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 6 - 5 Fantic
6 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 9 - 6 Kawasaki
7 Brian Bogers Brian Bogers The Netherlands 8 - 11 Fantic
8 Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France 14 - 7 Yamaha
9 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland 12 - 9 Honda
10 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy 11 - 10 Husqvarna
Full Results
Jorge Prado (GasGas)
Jorge Prado (GasGas) GasGas Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 396
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 337
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 333
5Liam Everts Belgium 304
4Andrea Adamo Italy 299
6Mikkel Haarup Denmark 252
7Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 249
8Thibault Benistant France 226
9Sacha Coenen Belgium 178
10Quentin Marc Prugnieres France 152
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 402
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 400
3Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 336
4Romain Febvre France 327
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 274
7Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 267
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 263
8Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 231
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 161
10Valentin Guillod Switzerland 151
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Cole Davies (GasGas)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
