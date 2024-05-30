Courtesy of fan Austin Kiemele, we have this alternate view of Jett Lawrence and Dean Wilson colliding during qualifying at Fox Raceway and round 1 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This one innocent incident could have ended it all. Said Wilson on Instagram: "Also glad @jettson18 and myself survived our mid air collision. Sneaky lightning came up quick behind me and I got super sketch."

Film: Austin Kiemele

Edit: Tom Journet

