Results Archive
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Wilson and Lawrence Collide

May 30, 2024 8:00am | by:

Courtesy of fan Austin Kiemele, we have this alternate view of Jett Lawrence and Dean Wilson colliding during qualifying at Fox Raceway and round 1 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This one innocent incident could have ended it all. Said Wilson on Instagram: "Also glad @jettson18 and myself survived our mid air collision. Sneaky lightning came up quick behind me and I got super sketch."

Film: Austin Kiemele
Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information. 

Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now