At the first round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway, it was a day of firsts for many. The gate drop was Mark Fineis’ (Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha) first as a full-time professional racer. Ty Masterpool had just signed with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and after only one day on the bike, raced for the team for the first time. Finally, for Cullin Park (Phoenix Racing Honda) who got hurt during supercross, this marked his first race back from injury. Our Tom Journet caught up with all three riders after the race to get their take on the day.
12th | Mark Fineis | 14-11| 250MX
Racer X: Tell us about your race, how did it go?
Mark Fineis: Yeah, coming in here really, the only expectation was a top 20, just make it through the event healthy. Everyone besides [Garrett] Marchbanks on the team made it through healthy, which that's a huge accomplishment because, you know, for how gnarly the track was, took a few guys like RJ Hampshire and Marchbanks out. Yeah, first moto got off to a mid-pack start, I think I was like 19th or something like that and then tried to make my way back up. I believe I finished 14th which I was stoked on that and then I was feeling it. My lower back was pretty sore, like the muscles. So, I was already fatigued, but we're here to suffer, right. Coming into the second, I lined up in between [Haiden] Deegan and Levi Kitchen knowing that they're probably going to get a better start than me. But I wanted to get a funnel. I wanted them to create a funnel for me and that's exactly what happened. I think I came out like 12th, and I made my way into, I believe ninth and then I got passed by Juju [Julien Beaumer] and then [Ty] Masterpool and I were battling for 25 minutes and then he got around me and then I moved back into 11th which 14-11, at my first pro national, I say that's pretty good and I'm healthy. So really couldn't ask for more but just be back for next weekend.
So, with this being your rookie season, now that you know a little bit more where you stand, what are your expectations for the rest of the season?
Well, my main goal for just this entire season is to get a little bit better each race. So, I went 14-11, let's go 13-10, just a little bit better. Not asking for much because I don't want to get ahead of myself and expect too much, you know?
15th | Ty Masterpool | 24-10 | 250MX
Well, we had an unexpected signing yesterday, so first off now after racing 450s for a whole year, do you feel it was kind of weird jumping back on that 250?
Ty Masterpool: Yeah, it was definitely very weird, but I mean, the bike handles amazing and stuff. Gotta get used to shifting a lot more and all that. I think I was always in a gear a little high and I was like, “Sorry for abusing the clutch.” But the bike's fantastic, handling good, just really looking forward to getting used to it and it's gonna be good.
So, what is the game plan this summer for you and the team? Do you guys have anything set in stone right now?
Yeah. So, mainly just do the whole outdoor season and stuff like that. But basically, just getting used to the bike and looking forward to it and I was very thankful for Mitch and Ian and the whole Pro Circuit team. Very good people and very thankful for the opportunity and just mainly looking forward to getting used to the bike, it's sweet.
Finally, I guess how did your first race on the new bike go?
A little rough, qualified pretty decent, I think sixth, so pretty good. And then I had a pretty bad crash in the first moto. My fault, I hit gnarly kicker and pretty gnarly crash. And yeah, I was pretty bummed about that just on my part. That second moto was more of a step in the right direction. But it's definitely gnarly getting used to a track, especially here with all these square edges and all that. So, definitely felt like it didn't show what I could do on it, but just kind of had to keep it safe and get through the first round and get used to the bike. So, I was pretty disappointed in myself on the first one but learning from it and can grow from it.
13th | Cullin Park | 12-15 | 450MX
Racer X: Tell us how your day went?
Cullin Park: Actually, it was a pretty good day, 12-15, nothing to write home about. But honestly, I'm definitely pretty stoked on how the day it went. It's been a rough comeback from this wrist injury that I suffered in supercross and obviously a long time out since I've raced. So honestly, the expectations were a little low coming in here. I've been on struggle street, but I'm just glad when the gate dropped, I showed up. I was honestly pretty happy with my riding today.
Final question, you’re a bit of a bigger dude, on the tall side. So how does it feel to be on the 450 again?
Just go ahead and call me fat, that's okay! [Laughs] No, I'm just kidding. But honestly, I'm definitely stoked to be on the 450. Just me being taller, I already weigh so much. So, when I'm on the 250, I'm trying to stay super lean and stuff. So now, you know, I get to eat some cheeseburgers or whatever being on the 450! But no, in all honesty, the 450 definitely suits me a lot better, especially for outdoors. Just me being so big, it's hard to get a 250 to go fast underneath me. So, a lot more comfortable on the 450 having that power. The Phoenix Racing Honda team has done a really good job to get me comfortable on it as well as Factory Connection, Ziggy, Jacob, everyone just stoked where we are and looking to build off this weekend.