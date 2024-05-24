On Saturday, the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. This round will also be the 18th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Fox Raceway National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The GNCC Racing series will be back in action at the round eight Mason-Dixon GNCC on June 1 and 2.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on June 1 and 2 for the eighth round MXGP of Germany.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV |Online Broadcast
Broadcast Team from Fox Raceway:
Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
Analyst: James Stewart
Reporter: Jason Thomas
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|419
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|399
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|393
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|371
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|322
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|399
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|386
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|338
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|328
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|16
|Tom Vialle
Avignon, CA
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Updated
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|Updated
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Fox Raceway at Pala
Address: 12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059
Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific
Local Time () Track Time (PDT) Saturday 7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am 8:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1 8:20am 8:20am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1 8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance 8:50am 8:50am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1 9:10am 9:10am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1 9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance 9:40am 9:40am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 9:45am 9:45am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 10:05am 10:05am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:10am 10:10am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:30am 10:30am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:35am 10:35am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:55am 10:55am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 11:00am 11:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2 11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance 11:45am 11:45am 250MX Consolation Race 12:00pm 12:00pm 450MX Consolation Race 12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies 1:00pm 1:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction 1:15pm 1:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews 2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction 2:15pm 2:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews 2:50pm 2:50pm Halftime 3:20pm 3:20pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:30pm 3:30pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 4:05pm 4:05pm 250 Winners Circle 4:22pm 4:22pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:30pm 4:30pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 5:05pm 5:05pm 450 Winners Circle