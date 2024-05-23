Kitchen talked about the emotions team owner Mitch Payton felt after losing out on the 250SX West title

“He was the same as me, you know? We didn’t want to talk to anybody and we were just upset and taking it all in. As bad as it sounds, it is good to see how upset Mitch is. It just shows that he wants it and so do I. Yeah, I think he’s good now and he’s also super-motivated like all of us. That’s the cool thing. It’s like he’s one of us out there racing because he just wants it so badly.”

Next stop: Pala Raceway and the starting gate this Saturday afternoon in Southern California. Kitchen spoke about just what he will be up against in the curtain raising Pro Motocross round on Saturday.

“I’m going to approach it just like I did Anaheim I,” pointed out Kitchen. “I think there is going to be some nerves, which s normal for the first round because you don’t really know where you stack up. At the same time, I kind of do know where I stack up and I feel like I know the guys to watch out for; I know who is going to be good. I’ve been it long enough now, I’ve been here over three years, and I’ve learned. I know who is good late in the motos. I know who is a sprinter at the beginning of the motos. Everybody kind of has their strongpoints, you know? I like to think I’m the guy that’s just going to send it if I get a good start. I know I’m in good shape and I know I can fight pretty long in these races. The approach, really, is to get out front and run like hell. Especially in the first few rounds because everybody is so ready. You’ve got some guys that are going to be going fast in these first few rounds. I just want to get some good finishes. We’ll have to see who is there to stay. I’d say after about round three or round four is when you know who is going to be around all season."

And just who will Kitchen be forced to deal with when the 250MX pack roars into the first turn on Saturday afternoon in sun splashed Pala, California?

“Well, the guy I fought all year with in supercross [RJ Hampshire] will be good," he says. "Tom Vialle, my training partner, he’s won before and he’s going to be pretty dang good. I think Deegan will be good. I want to say that everybody now is at a pretty similar level. Like I said, I’d say in the first three rounds it is tough to really decide who is going to be there. “

Can Levi Kitchen make a run at the title this summer? The confidence is part of the game, and it's building for him.

“Oh, I believe I can do it, for sure. Yeah, I think that’s half the battle: Just believing that you can. Yeah, everything has to fall into place, but I just want to at least give myself a shot. The first few rounds ae pretty important to make sure you are in this thing.”