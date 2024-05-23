The end of one chapter marks the beginning of another. That new chapter is the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and continuation of the road toward the SMX Playoffs. For those that didn’t have the spring they wanted, this is a chance to start over and reset the scoreboard. For those with momentum, they’re hoping to just keep on keeping on. It is a big change for everyone, though. The riding and training days are much more difficult and strenuous. Riders are in a constant fight for recovery and hydration. Motocross is more about suffering than supercross will ever be. The hottest days come down to who can take the most pain and keep pushing. There is no way to fake it or do it halfway. Pro Motocross will expose those who aren’t putting in the work. That’s how it is and how it always will be. The truth in that is one of my favorite aspects and why I’m looking forward to another great summer.

Weather shouldn’t be a factor other than offering a beautiful Saturday. This event when it closed the series was a brutal torture test, but the May round is often about as good as it gets. After a wet 2024 thus far, let me be the first to say that we will take this and not question it.

The track at Fox Raceway is a tricky one. I believe it’s one of the most difficult tracks of the series to master. Although many riders practice on it during the week, race day is an entirely different animal altogether. It’s one of those tracks that riders need to respect more than most because mistakes are far more punishing. The ever-changing levels of traction and ruts that become a hard base by the afternoon create treachery that most races can’t compare to.

The 250 Class is wide open as we enter a new series, and everyone will come in thinking this is their title. I really can’t find much reason to argue with any of their perspectives, either. RJ Hampshire finally broke through and grabbed his first title. Haiden Deegan looks to be the next superstar of the 250 Class and broke out last summer in this very series. Levi Kitchen is his best version yet and has to want redemption from SX. Tom Vialle is a two-time MX2 champ and is coming off a SX title that saw him best rival Haiden Deegan. Jo Shimoda, while fighting a sprained ankle, was red hot to end the series and this is a track he knows inside and out. Joey Savatgy is coming in with a boatload of momentum after months of motocross prep. He “should” be the most prepared for when the gate drops Saturday. I believe the title comes from one of those names. Who, you ask, will it be? Your guess is as good as mine because it truly feels wide open.

In the 450’s, I believe this to be a two-man race. Yes, others will have strong motos and flash their skills, but I don’t think the others are ready to beat Jett Lawrence or Chase Sexton in a week-in week-out scenario. Even then, will Sexton be able to mount a real charge against defending champ (and undefeated) Jett? That’s a hard question to answer but I’m not sure he can. He will need to be a better version of himself than he was in 2023 and I haven’t seen that yet in 2024. SLC gave hope as he had his best day of the year, but he can’t have off days, crashes, or mistakes and hope to contend with Jett. The ask is tall for anyone, but I think Sexton is the one with the chance.

This first round is pivotal in this 450 fight, too. If Jett goes 1-1 at Sexton’s best track (historically), Godspeed to anyone trying to derail that train. I don’t believe Jett fears anyone in this class, especially outdoors, so if the field lets him start hot, what slows him down?