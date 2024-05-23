Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Galicia
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Exhaust Podcast: The Pro Motocross Preview

Exhaust Podcast The Pro Motocross Preview

May 23, 2024 11:30am
Yeah! The great outdoors are here with the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas and Steve Matthes argue and debate the hot topics from both classes in our annual Pro Motocross preview shows. We've clipped the audio from our videos to present these shows in podcast form. So listen in your car, while you're mowing the lawn, or while you're working out. You know JT would need this during one of his three workouts each day. 

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is brought to you by Yoshimura, On Track School and Racer X Brand.

