They Can’t Lose (Jason Weigandt)

Feels like yesterday I was roaming through a Honda HRC Supercross Championship celebration in Salt Lake City… celebrating Chase Sexton’s 450 Championship! Last year, when Sexton clinched it and Honda finally broke a 20-year dry spell without a 450 title (the Curse of the GOAT, as it came to be known) there was so much emotion for the long termers who had gotten so close, tried so hard, and always saw things go the wrong direction. I’m talking about guys like Crew Chief Shane Drew and current test rider/former racer Trey Canard, the upper management like Brandon Wilson and Bill Savino, and of course Team Manager Lars Lindstrom. It was such a big deal to get that title. I remember in 2022, when Ken Roczen was in the hunt in 450 Pro Motocross, but the title slipped away, again, then Team Manager Erik Kehoe told me that Japan reminds them of the dry spell every Monday. Finally, last year, it ended.

Now? Let’s fast forward a year later to Salt Lake City again, and Honda is hoisting another AMA 450 Supercross Championship with Jett Lawrence, and in fact the team has won every 450 title available since that Sexton breakthrough. From not being able to get one, to getting them all! What really drives that home is that Sexton, following a long-standing tradition, apparently came over to the Honda rig to hand over his 2023 450SX #1 plate. That’s a classy move by Chase, but don’t forget, he actually won that title when he was racing for that team!

I noted that the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki truck was parked not too far away. While Honda was celebrating, and you could hear the 250Fs of Tom Vialle and RJ Hampshire being revved in the distance, the Pro Circuit truck was locked up and empty. It’s getting crazy, almost to curse levels, how many championships PC has had control of only to lose them in the end. And, like Team Honda, this was a team that at one point could do no wrong! This year, PC had three different riders hold red plates—Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, and Levi Kitchen—only to lose both titles, with Nashville’s Kitchen-and-McAdoo-crash-into-each-other starring as the ultimate kick in the balls. It’s clear the Pro Circuit bikes have taken a big step, and Kitchen has gone next level and will likely win many titles in his future, but there are no guarantees in sports, and this team knows that all too well. Sometimes the motocross Gods just seem to have other plans. Ask Honda.

This week I rang up Nathan Ramsey for the Exhaust Podcast. Ramsey, a great racer in his day, rose to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Team Manager in 2022 and can now talk about a title with Hampshire. Nate’s a great guy and I’d recommend you listen to my podcast with him, as we talk about RJ’s strategy for the night (second-place in the heat race was better than first!) and the evolution of bikes. Specifically, Nate admitted that new-generation bike in 2022 was tough to get figured out, but it was a necessary step to get to this level. Congrats to Nate and his squad on what is a first title for many of them.

As for Pro Motocross, we’re shooting our annual Racer X Preview Videos (with me, Matthes and JT) as you read this. Look for them next week and thanks to Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, Maxima, and New Ray Toys for the backing. You’ll see the videos on YouTube next week.

And if you can’t wait that long to see some motocross, make sure you check out Simon Cudby’s video from yesterday’s “Stopwatch Nationals” out at Glen Helen Raceway which offered a glimpse of a few of the fast guys that will be lining up next weekend. The unique race was based on the annual “stopwatch nationals” where riders compare lap times with one another while they test at please like Glen Helen, only this time they lined up behind the starting gate and raced two long motos, splitting a $10,000 purse. Here’s a look from Cudby’s cameras: