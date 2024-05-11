On Saturday, 20 riders will lineup for the 2024 Supercross Futures AMA National Championship in Salt Lake City. The first of four qualifying events took place back at the round four Anaheim 2 Supercross event at Angel Stadium. A thrilling, down-to-the-wire race between Cole Davies (GasGas) and Gavin Towers (Yamaha) ended with Davies taking the win by just 0.632 seconds! Parker Ross (Honda) rounded out the podium. Preston Boespflug (Suzuki) finished fourth in a pre-season warmup as the #128 machine would make his AMA Supercross debut at the 250SX East Region opener in Detroit, Michigan. Blake Gardner (Kawasaki) rounded out the top five.
Drew Adams (Kawasaki) won the second qualifying race—the first ever at Daytona International Speedway—as he had a few close calls on the final lap before taking the win over Davies by 0.263 seconds! Casey Cochran (Husqvarna), the 2023 Supercross Futures AMA National Champion, rounded out the podium in his first of two futures qualifying appearances. A great start from Gardner landed him a fourth-place finish ahead of Klark Robbins. Ross came through sixth as Luke Fauser finished seventh in his Supercross Futures debut. This round brought a little more chaos as the motocross-style track bit several riders. In his SX Futures debut, up and coming rider Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) was one of the riders struggling with the brutal conditions. He came through tenth at the checkered flag after a few crashes but would be docked one position for cutting the track when he remounted his Husqvarna FC 250. It was very much a learning experience for the then-14-year-old. Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s trio of Alexander Fedortsov, Mark Fineis, and Trevin Nelson all had a tough night. First, Fedortsov cased a supercross triple, then Nelson landed on his downed teammate’s bike, which threw him to the ground. Fedortsov recorded 20th on the night, Fineis 21st with issues of his own, as Nelson was 22nd. Towers had a tough night with a few crashes and mistakes, finishing 18th.
The St. Louis Supercross brought our third qualifying event of the season as the circuit returned to a typical SX venue. After working through some traffic, Adams claimed his second consecutive race win. In his second start, now 15-year-old Gibson finished second as Davies rounded out the podium. Towers had a crash that collected his former training partner and fellow Pennsylvania native Luke Fauser (KTM). Towers finished tenth as Fauser scored 20th.Gibson and Reven Gordon (Kawasaki) each led a few laps early in the race, which helped them both gain valuable experience leading the field in the tricky SX format. Gordon claimed fourth as Nelson came through fifth. Cochran claimed seventh in his last SX Futures race.
Gillette Stadium hosted the fourth and final qualifying race, which was again won by Adams. Towers came through second, over 12 seconds back of the #300 machine, which was a solid way to end his day that started off with his #15 Yamaha YZ250F going over the berm after the finish line jump and getting stuck in a mud pile! Fauser got a great start behind the top two finishers and then fought off a charging Davies to claim the final spot on the podium! The two made contact, and Fauser barely stayed up, going off the track momentarily, as Davies hit the dirt in a fair racing incident. Tyler Mollett (Husqvarna) came through fourth as Davies claimed fifth. In his first 250SX pro race, Cochran finished 15th. Unfortunately, as his team manager Daniel Blair was telling me about Gibson’s wild riding, the #23 suffered a big crash in qualifying that resulted in a broken collarbone. Gibson will not racing the finale.
Throughout the four qualifying rounds we saw a lot of fresh faces in the Supercross Futures program. Riders have “graduated” through the program to the big leagues and more riders have shuffled into the starting gates.
Finale Preview
Adams and Davies enter as the only two riders to win a qualifying main event of the four total, but as we saw in last year’s finale, that means nothing. Whoever wins tonight’s main event will be crowned the champion, no matter where they finished in any of the four qualifying races. Last May, race winners and favorites Julien Beaumer and Daxton Bennick both went down in the same corner (in separate crashes) in a slick berm on the opening laps of the race. Enter Casey Cochran, who took the race win and #1 plate. Cochran, a then-B rider when he won the title, gained his A points and pro AMA Supercross license and is now going to be in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in the pro 250SX Class Saturday, meaning we will see our third straight different champion since the inception of the current Supercross Futures program.
Chance Hymas (Honda) won the inaugural championship finale main event in the 2022 season, followed by Cochran last year, and with both riders set to race the showdown, we will see our third straight different champion since the inception of the current Supercross Futures program. Mark Fineis, who claimed second in the 2023 championship main event, did not qualify for this year’s finale, finishing 16th, 21st, 11th, and 22nd. While that is unfortunate, Fineis has shifted his focus to motocross training, as he is set to race the full 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship for the ClubMX team. Parker Ross, who claimed third at last year’s finale, could be a rider to watch again tonight. Reven Gordon will make his debut with the Host Grindstone Kawasaki team, which he will turn pro with at the Fox Raceway National later this month. His brother Landen Gordon, seventh in his only qualifying race this year, will also be a rider to watch on his #18 Kawasaki. Don’t sleep on Klark Robbins either as the #162 GasGas rider could get into the mix as well.
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|12
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|Ronald Johnson
|White Oak, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
|Gavin Towers
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
|18
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|20
|Tyler Mollet
|Stuart, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|22
|Logan Riggins
|Easley, SC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|37
|Landin Pepperd
|Wasilla, AK
|GasGas MC 250F
|43
|Jaxen Driskell
|Tabor, IA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|50
|Chase Lawton
|Clermont, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|62
|Kelana Humphrey
|Bali, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|97
|Noah Stevens
|Danbury, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|125
|Reven Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|138
|Dylan Rempel
|Aylmer, ON
|Kawasaki KX250
|162
|Klark Robbins
|Shamong, NJ
|GasGas MC 250F
|177
|Kaden Lewis
|Updated
|Kingman, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|300
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|416
|Hayden Robinson
|Menifee, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|508
|Jesse Wessell
|East Falmouth, MA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|800
|Preston Masciangelo
|Brantford
|GasGas MC 250F