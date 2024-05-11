Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City

Race Day Feed Salt Lake City

May 11, 2024 1:05pm

Welcome to Salt Lake City, Utah and what's become the traditional final round for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Three titles are on the line tonight, highlighted by the tie atop the 250 SX West Region between Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire, plus Tom Vialle holding a 15-point lead over Haiden Deegan in 250 SX East, and Jett Lawrence holding a 20-point gap over Cooper Webb in the 450 Class. Today's track will be hard and slick, and elevation will cut some power from the bikes. The weather is absolutely perfect. The format this afternoon will also feature the AMA National Championship event for the SX Futures program (which does not pay points through the season but instead determines the season champion by the results of only the final race of the year).

As for stories coming into the event, Hampshire and Kitchen both spoke to the media yesterday and made it clear they've focused only on each other, and will both be willing to do whatever it takes to win the title. "I don't think either of us would lose respect for each other," said Kitchen about the end result if one rider gets aggressive with the other.

In the 450s, Cooper Webb revealed yesterday that his thumb injury will require surgery. He over jumped a rhythm section yesterday during the press ride sessions and then pulled off the track and didn't return for the second riding session. But we chatted with his mechanic this morning and he said nothing was aggravated by that overjump. The plan all along was for Cooper to only ride one session, and when he overjumped, there was only one lap left in the session anyway.

Stay tuned for more from Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 186
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 186
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 165
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 121
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 158
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 143
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 121
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 121
5Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States 120
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 336
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 316
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 282
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 282
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 264
Full Standings

 Free Practice Lap Times

Kitchen and Hampshire at yesterday's press conference. Jordon Smith (right) is still technically in contention, 21 points down on the lead duo.
Kitchen and Hampshire at yesterday's press conference. Jordon Smith (right) is still technically in contention, 21 points down on the lead duo. Align Media
Kitchen attacking the track with red plates. Hampshire edged him slightly in the free practice.
Kitchen attacking the track with red plates. Hampshire edged him slightly in the free practice. Align Media
Hampshire's bike with the red plates.
Hampshire's bike with the red plates. Align Media
Adam Cianciarulo rode with his old amateur number 92 for press day. Salt Lake marks his last professional race.
Adam Cianciarulo rode with his old amateur number 92 for press day. Salt Lake marks his last professional race. Align Media

250 Supercross Futures Qualifying 1

Drew Adams led the “fake start” of 250 SX Futures and held the top time early, but Cole Davies, who won the first Futures race of the year at Anaheim, took over the top time. Then Adams went for a ride in the whoops as his bike started to swap side to side, but he was lucky to escape with only a minor crash. Davies, though, held on for the top time in the session, telling us earlier in the day he’s gotten more and more comfortable in supercross as the season has gone on. Also Gavin Towers, who has been a contender in most of these Futures races but has crashed a few times too many, was sold in this practice, he was actually second to Davies in lap times, with Adams third.

Screen Shot 2024-05-11 at 12.24.28 PM
Screen Shot 2024-05-11 at 12.24.28 PM Jason Weigandt, Sarah Whitmore


