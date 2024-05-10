Reven Gordon Joins Host Grindstone Kawasaki, to Make Pro Debut at Fox Raceway National

The following press release is from Host Grindstone Kawasaki:

Reven Gordon Signs with Host Grindstone Kawasaki

We are fortunate to have all of our sponsors on board in our efforts to expand our Supercross team into amateurs.

Reven, originally from Atascadero, CA now living in Murrieta, CA, has been racing for over 12 years. Reven has earned a spot in the final championship in Salt Lake City, Utah for the Supercross Futures after a good showing at St Louis finishing 4th. He will also be racing Cal Classic at Glen Helen. The hope for Reven is to have his pro debut at Fox Raceway. He will be abroad the Host Grindstone Kawasaki.

Main image: Gordon at the RCSX event in March, photo by Mitch Kendra