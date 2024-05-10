Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Hosted Inaugural Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament
The following press release is from SuperMotocross:
Ken Roczen to Gift His Supercross Race Bike to Kickstart for a Cause Sweepstakes Winner
Supercross Love Moto Stop Cancer St. Jude Auction Closes on Monday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern
Salt Lake City, Utah – Rocky Mountain ATV/MC hosted the inaugural Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament yesterday at Old Mill Golf Course raising over $110,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A star-studded lineup of marquee Supercross athletes and industry personnel including Ryan Dungey, Bob Hannah, Broc Glover, Jordon Smith, Pierce Brown, Ryder DiFrancesco, Chance Hymas, Kyle Chisholm, Shane McElrath, Colt Nichols, Cade Clason, Justin Starling, Josh Cartwright, Kevin Moranz, and others took to the picturesque links in a shotgun start that featured 144 players in total.
Hole sponsors were filled by Supercross industry partners including Yamaha, KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS, Honda, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, FLY Racing, Alpinestars, Troy Lee Designs, Feld Motor Sports, Dunlop, Dirt Tricks, Fastway, Rekluse, Acerbis, EVS, and POD. After a competitive round of 18, team Yamaha came out on top after a putt off between Jordon Smith and Ryan Dungey. Each team was tied with a score of 49 (Jordon Smith won the putt off). The day concluded with a Give-to-Live donation opportunity and live auction that raised $53,000 and included several specialty items gifted by friends of St. Jude (trip for four to Tuscany), Bob Hannah, Jeremy McGrath, Travis Pastrana, Jackson Guitars, and others.
Ken Roczen’s Kickstart for a Cause national sweepstakes came to a close last week at Round 16 in Denver, Colorado and one final, lucky winner will be gifted Ken’s actual race bike this weekend courtesy of Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki. Roczen will be on hand this week at the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship taking place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to present a check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An avid St. Jude supporter, Roczen has also donated several key items to the Supercross Love Moto Stop Cancer auction.
The annual Supercross Love Moto Stop Cancer St. Jude auction is currently live and will remain open through the final round in Salt Lake City, closing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, May 13. This year’s auction contains over 170 unique items generously donated by the sport’s top athletes, teams, and industry partners. The auction includes autographed bike plastics, goggles, gloves, and race-worn gear sets custom designed using St. Jude patient-inspired artwork for the Love Moto Stop Cancer race that took place at Round 14 in Nashville, Tennessee earlier in the season.
The annual Supercross Love Moto Stop Cancer St. Jude auction includes over 170 authentic items generously donated by the sport’s top athletes, teams, and industry partners. Auction closes on Monday, May 13 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.
View the full 2024 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction.
Fans can also continue to give by becoming a partner in hope via the season-long Supercross Love Moto Stop Cancer text-to-donate campaign. Supporters can text SUPER to 785-833 and receive one of the unique Love Moto Stop Cancer SMX t-shirts as a gift for their support.
Because of fundraising through partnerships like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. Supercross is the only entity outside of Country music to use their own community-wide slogan – Love Moto Stop Cancer. Moto is short for Motocross which embellishes both disciplines of Motocross and Supercross. Donors who pledge $19 or more per month receive an exclusive Love Moto Stop Cancer T-shirt, routinely worn by all the sport’s top athletes.
As the Supercross season draws to a close this weekend in Salt Lake City, three champions will be crowned. Jett Lawrence of Team Honda HRC aims to secure his well-earned title after a string of impressive victories over the past three weeks, with Cooper Webb closely trailing in second. The Salt Lake City final will also showcase the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, featuring three red plates. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen are tied heading into the final round, while in the Eastern Regional, Tom Vialle seeks to clinch his first Supercross championship, with Haiden Deegan trailing by 15 points.
Salt Lake CitySX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 11