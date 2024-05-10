Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Hosted Inaugural Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament

Because of fundraising through partnerships like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. Supercross is the only entity outside of Country music to use their own community-wide slogan – Love Moto Stop Cancer. Moto is short for Motocross which embellishes both disciplines of Motocross and Supercross. Donors who pledge $19 or more per month receive an exclusive Love Moto Stop Cancer T-shirt, routinely worn by all the sport’s top athletes.

As the Supercross season draws to a close this weekend in Salt Lake City, three champions will be crowned. Jett Lawrence of Team Honda HRC aims to secure his well-earned title after a string of impressive victories over the past three weeks, with Cooper Webb closely trailing in second. The Salt Lake City final will also showcase the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, featuring three red plates. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen are tied heading into the final round, while in the Eastern Regional, Tom Vialle seeks to clinch his first Supercross championship, with Haiden Deegan trailing by 15 points.