Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Finale Pre-Race Press Conference Live
May 10, 2024 1:50pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Hosted by Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, the pre-race press conference ahead of the supercross season finale will feature the top five riders from each class, as well as retiring athletes Adam Cianciarulo and Phil Nicoletti.
The press conference will start at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Supercross
Salt Lake CitySX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 11
- QualifyingLiveMay 11 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 11 - 7:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveMay 11 - 8:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)May 12 - 2:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)May 13 - 1:00 AM
