Weege Show: Lawrences, Lindstrom Talk Family Dynamic

Add another step in the Lawrence brothers take over, as Jett Lawrence not only took a huge stride toward the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are now banged up, check the video) but Hunter Lawrence led most of the race and ended up second. That's the first brother 1-2 finish in AMA Supercross history. In a season that has been themed around deep fields, stiff competition and close statistics, it could actually be remembered, long term, for the Lawrence take over.