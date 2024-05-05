Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Hakon Osterhagen
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
Weege Show: Lawrences, Lindstrom Talk Family Dynamic

May 5, 2024 1:40am | by:

Add another step in the Lawrence brothers take over, as Jett Lawrence not only took a huge stride toward the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are now banged up, check the video) but Hunter Lawrence led most of the race and ended up second. That's the first brother 1-2 finish in AMA Supercross history. In a season that has been themed around deep fields, stiff competition and close statistics, it could actually be remembered, long term, for the Lawrence take over. Presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. The choice of plenty of privateers! 

The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now