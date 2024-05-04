The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Ram Qualifying Race Wins For Gajser And Everts Through Tough Conditions In Portugal

AGUEDA (Portugal) – In the end the rain had to come to us for the first time in 2024, but despite the muddy conditions the racing was still red hot at the MXGP of Portugal, and the fans added their voice to the atmosphere for the RAM Qualifying Races here at Agueda! Through the squally showers that made the track soft, wet, and heavily rutted, Tim Gajser worked his way to a clear victory in MXGP for Team HRC, taking his second Saturday win of the season and closing the gap at the top of the points table! That was after the MX2 race was won by a clinical performance from Liam Everts of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, which helps him move up the standings to 6th in the class.

MXGP

World Championship leader Jorge Prado had kept his many fans from this part of the world happy with the fastest time in Free Practice for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, but an old enemy resurfaced as Jeffrey Herlings rose to the fore in worsening conditions to claim the first gate pick for the RAM Qualifying Race on his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine. Prado was just behind him, three quarters of a second back, whilst Isak Gifting was a great third for JK Yamaha Racing.

The heavy rain caused many riders to decline the chance of a sighting lap, although the top four in the Championship – Prado, Gajser, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre, and Herlings, all made the decision to go out and check the circuit. Perhaps it was no surprise, then, that those four riders bolted quickly into the lead from the drop of the gate, Gajser just edging the holeshot before running too wide in the second corner and allowing Prado and Herlings through.

The three multi-champions knew that track position was paramount, and an aggressive move from Herlings on Prado in the fifth corner looked to have given him the lead. That was for a split-second, as Gajser pulled a stunning outside-to-inside move at the same time and passed both of his rivals in one fell swoop!