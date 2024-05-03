Watch: Hoosier Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
Video: RacerTV
The fifth round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took his second consecutive race win and he closed Johnny Girroir's championship down to ten points. Girroir finished second but received a one-position penalty for refueling out of his designated pit area as 2023 Grand National Champion Craig Delong (Husqvarna) finished third.
XC2 rider AnGus Riordan (KTM) claimed the overall win over his teammate Grant Davis and third-place Liam Draper (Yamaha).
Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) claimed the XCW GNCC race win over Shelby Turner (GasGas) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Hoosier GNCC.
Hoosier Bullet GNCC Results
Hoosier - Overall RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|03:00:24.179
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:02:41.433
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:02:42.617
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:03:25.898
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:03:45.010
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
Hoosier - XC2 Pro RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|03:05:39.557
|Australia
|KTM
|2
|Grant Davis
|03:06:11.453
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|3
|Liam Draper
|03:07:04.130
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|03:10:12.598
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Brody Johnson
|03:11:34.339
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:20:03.650
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Dustin S Simpson
|03:00:45.677
|Oakboro, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Jhak Walker
|03:01:55.598
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:02:34.338
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:11:45.619
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
Hoosier - WXC RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:05:40.998
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|02:07:55.290
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|02:09:23.455
|Terre Haute, IN
|Sherco
|4
|Korie Steede
|02:15:21.977
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jordan Jarvis
|02:15:52.375
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|152
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|142
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|109
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|93
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|76
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|156
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|147
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|112
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|84
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|157
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|144
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|106
|4
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|93
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|91
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|158
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|132
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|129
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|97