The fifth round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took his second consecutive race win and he closed Johnny Girroir's championship down to ten points. Girroir finished second but received a one-position penalty for refueling out of his designated pit area as 2023 Grand National Champion Craig Delong (Husqvarna) finished third.

XC2 rider AnGus Riordan (KTM) claimed the overall win over his teammate Grant Davis and third-place Liam Draper (Yamaha).

Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) claimed the XCW GNCC race win over Shelby Turner (GasGas) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Hoosier GNCC.

Hoosier Bullet GNCC Results