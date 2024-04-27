Tomac came home fifth about 15-seconds back from the #18. The Colorado native had a few mistakes in the later stages before pulling off his eighth top-five finish of the season.

Justin Barcia battled with and bested Hunter Lawrence. The #96 was making a pass on Barcia late in the race in the whoops when his feet came off the pegs and he couldn’t stop for the turn as quickly. I believe he made contact with the #51 machine, accidently, and it seemed the GasGas rider agreed as he high-fived his younger competitor after a quick chat on the side of the track after the checkered flag waved.

"We had a good practice today, qualified P10 and I was quite happy with that because we were within a second of the leader, so that was cool,” Barcia said in a post-race press release. “Heat race, it was good, but nothing spectacular. In the Main Event, I came out top-five on the start and rode really well, then got a little tight in the middle. At the end – or really from the mid-stages of the race – Hunter [Lawrence] was on me and we had a really good battle – it was like the hardest fought sixth-place battle ever! I'm really happy with my ride, even if not so much the result. We're on the up and up, the bike was extremely good today, and I'm looking forward to the last two races in supercross and onto the outdoors."

Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis, and Justin Cooper rounded out the top ten, with Cooper stealing tenth on the final lap from Dean Wilson after a long, three-way battle between the two and Benny Bloss.

"Philly was definitely new for everybody, very challenging dirt, but I enjoyed it," said Stewart. "The fans were awesome this weekend and we actually did alright. The Main Event was okay, because I made some mistakes, but pulled it back around and we ended up P8. It's not the result we want exactly, but I rode good and that's all that we can ask for at the end of the day. There are some things we could clean up, so I look forward to the next races and the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew have done a phenomenal job – we'll keep giving it everything we've got."