On Saturday, the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia SX round will be the eighth round (of nine) of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Note, this schedule is earlier than normal as the Philadelphia SX is a day race.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Both NBC and Peacock will carry live coverage of the Philadelphia Supercross night show beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. And the 450SX class will go first for qualifying, heat races, and the LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Philadelphia Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round six Hoosier GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on April 27 and 28. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on May 4 and 5 for the fifth round MXGP of Portugal.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross