Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Philadelphia SX and Hoosier GNCC

How to Watch Philadelphia SX and Hoosier GNCC

April 26, 2024 8:00am
by:

On Saturday, the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia SX round will be the eighth round (of nine) of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Note, this schedule is earlier than normal as the Philadelphia SX is a day race.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Both NBC and Peacock will carry live coverage of the Philadelphia Supercross night show beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. And the 450SX class will go first for qualifying, heat races, and the LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Philadelphia Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round six Hoosier GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on April 27 and 28. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on May 4 and 5 for the fifth round MXGP of Portugal.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Saturday, April 27
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 27 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 27 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 27 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 27 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 27 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 29 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Hoosier GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 286
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 281
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 253
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 246
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 224
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 136
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 123
3Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States 120
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 116
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 105
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 131
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 112
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 91
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 79
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 62
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 131
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 117
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
4Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 91
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 67
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 136
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 114
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 88
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 75
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 68
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 128
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 115
3Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 107
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 104
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 76
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Philadelphia Supercross

Philadelphia Supercross Race Center

Philadelphia Supercross Injury Report

Philadelphia Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 27, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Revised: April 23 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan New Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
39 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 27, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Revised: April 23 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb New Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac New Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Hoosier GNCC

Hoosier GNCC Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lincoln Financial Field
Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way
Philadelphia, PA 19148

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Ironman Raceway
Address: 1389 W 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Directions

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Philadelphia Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to the Hoosier GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2024 Philadelphia Supercross layout.
The 2024 Philadelphia Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Saturday, April 27
    Lincoln Financial Field
    Philadelphia, PA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    8:00am 8:00am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    8:10am 8:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    8:20am 8:20am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    8:30am 8:30am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    8:40am 8:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    8:50am 8:50am 250SX Group C Free Practice Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    8:58am 8:58am Track Maintenance Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:05am 9:05am 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:20am 9:20am 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:35am 9:35am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
    9:50am 9:50am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1
    10:05am 10:05am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
    10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1
    10:30am 10:30am Promoter Track Walk #1
    10:40am 10:40am Track Maintenance
    11:15am 11:15am 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    11:45am 11:45am 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    12:15pm 12:15pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    12:30pm 12:30pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    12:40pm 12:40pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    12:50pm 12:50pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    1:00pm 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    2:30pm 2:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    3:06pm 3:06pm 450SX Heat 1 NBC Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Heat 2 NBC Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:34pm 3:34pm 250SX Heat 1
    3:48pm 3:48pm 250SX Heat 2
    3:56pm 3:56pm Track Maintenance
    4:22pm 4:22pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:34pm 4:34pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:41pm 4:41pm Intermission
    4:51pm 4:51pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    4:56pm 4:56pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    5:13pm 5:13pm 250SX Victory Circle
    5:22pm 5:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    5:27pm 5:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    5:49pm 5:49pm 450SX Victory Circle
Philadelphia Supercross Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Hoosier GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 26, Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Friday, April 26, 2024

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, April 27, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:05am – 10:45am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 12:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm Hoosier Basketball Tournament
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, April 28, 2024

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now