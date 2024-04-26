On Saturday, the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia SX round will be the eighth round (of nine) of the 250SX East Region Championship.
Note, this schedule is earlier than normal as the Philadelphia SX is a day race.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Both NBC and Peacock will carry live coverage of the Philadelphia Supercross night show beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. And the 450SX class will go first for qualifying, heat races, and the LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Philadelphia Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round six Hoosier GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on April 27 and 28. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on May 4 and 5 for the fifth round MXGP of Portugal.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
HoosierSaturday, April 27
2024 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|286
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|281
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|253
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|246
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|224
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|136
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|123
|3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|116
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|105
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|131
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|112
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|91
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|79
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|62
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|131
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|117
|3
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|91
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|67
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|136
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|114
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|88
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|75
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|68
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|128
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|115
|3
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|107
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|104
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|76
General
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Philadelphia Supercross
Philadelphia Supercross Race Center
Philadelphia Supercross Injury Report
Philadelphia Supercross provisional entry lists:
Philadelphia - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListApril 27, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|37
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|New
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|39
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|New
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Hoosier GNCC
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lincoln Financial Field
Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Ironman Raceway
Address: 1389 W 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Saturday 8:00am 8:00am 450SX Group C Free Practice 8:10am 8:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 8:20am 8:20am 450SX Group A Free Practice 8:30am 8:30am 250SX Group A Free Practice 8:40am 8:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice 8:50am 8:50am 250SX Group C Free Practice 8:58am 8:58am Track Maintenance 9:05am 9:05am 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 9:20am 9:20am 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 9:35am 9:35am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 9:50am 9:50am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 10:05am 10:05am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 10:30am 10:30am Promoter Track Walk #1 10:40am 10:40am Track Maintenance 11:15am 11:15am 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 11:45am 11:45am 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 12:15pm 12:15pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 12:30pm 12:30pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 12:40pm 12:40pm Promoter Track Walk #2 12:50pm 12:50pm Promoter Track Walk #3 1:00pm 1:00pm Track Maintenance 2:30pm 2:30pm Opening Ceremonies 3:06pm 3:06pm 450SX Heat 1 3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Heat 2 3:34pm 3:34pm 250SX Heat 1 3:48pm 3:48pm 250SX Heat 2 3:56pm 3:56pm Track Maintenance 4:22pm 4:22pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 4:34pm 4:34pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 4:41pm 4:41pm Intermission 4:51pm 4:51pm 250SX Sighting Lap 4:56pm 4:56pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 5:13pm 5:13pm 250SX Victory Circle 5:22pm 5:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap 5:27pm 5:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 5:49pm 5:49pm 450SX Victory Circle
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Hoosier GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, April 26, Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Friday, April 26, 2024
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, April 27, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:05am – 10:45am Amateur ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 12:00am Bike Registration - All Classes
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm Hoosier Basketball Tournament
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, April 28, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)