At the Nashville round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Eli Tomac scored his fifth 2nd place finish of the season. After pulling the holeshot, it looked like Tomac may even pull off his second win of the season. In fact, it looked like it might be a race of the “old guys” as Tomac and Ken Roczen starting inching away in the opening laps. Mostly thanks to a triple they were jumping before the whoops, as he mentioned in the post-race press conference:

“I actually saw Roczen do it in the heat race," said Tomac. "I think it was like somewhere towards the end of his heat race. He didn't do it from the inside and I'm pretty sure about that. So, yeah, I did it from the outside in the opening lap and then a few laps in actually there was a line there that kind of came across that little curve berm and then we were able to jump that triple from the inside. So, it was cool. It definitely made it flow better. Cool little floater jump.”

After being reluctant to jump a quad until the closing laps of the race in Daytona (which Eli believed cost him a shot at the win), it was a little surprising that Roczen, who will be 30 in a week, and Tomac who is 31, were the first to send the big jump. Sometimes with age, and too many injuries, comes a tentativeness, where veteran riders don’t always like to be the first to jump things. Cooper Webb, by the way, played it safe and opted not to jump the triple.