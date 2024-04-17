FLY Racing Launches All-New Kinetic Helmet
April 17, 2024 8:00am | by: Press Release
The following press release is from Fly Racing:
Boise, ID - One of the best-selling helmets in the history of off-road motorcycling just got better! The all-new Kinetic helmet from FLY Racing has an updated look and more features than ever before. The Kinetic line is known for being the best bang-for-your-buck series in the market and this upgrade lives up to that legacy.
