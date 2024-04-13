After racing two Supercross Futures events this year, Casey Cochran will be making his debut in the professional 250SX East Region Class at today’s Foxborough Supercross. The 2023 250SX Futures Champion quickly turned from the B class last year at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch to the A class immediately following. Quickly, he raced a few A races and earned his professional AMA Motocross license then raced the 250 Class at the final two rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. However, since Cochran was a B level rider in 2023 when he won the Supercross Futures Championship finale, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider needed to earn his A supercross points in order to get his AMA Supercross professional license. So, he raced two Supercross Futures events—Daytona (third) and St. Louis (seventh). Now, the #166 machine is set to make his professional Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut at Gillette Stadium. Tom Journet caught up to the #166 on Friday.

Racer X: Well, Casey Cochran, you said, you feel like you shouldn't be here, but we are here now for your supercross pro debut. How are we feeling?

Casey Cochran: Yeah, we made it, I mean, this is what you dream about, and this is the moment. So, I'm super excited and we put a lot of hard work this year, you know, getting the bike dialed in, and, yeah, I've done some futures races and got enough points. So, yeah, me and the team, we feel like we're ready and just to go put down some laps and get some experience out there. I'm super excited.

So obviously, you went through the futures program now. It's kind of set in place in our sport. For you, how do you think that it kind of helped you get to the step now, for your supercross pro debut. Like being able to race under the lights, race under those conditions and all that.

Yeah, it's definitely super, super helpful, you know, we get to go out and race in the same stadium, same track under the lights in front of the fans. So especially, I guess it really eases some nerves going into your pro supercross debut because, you know, you've kind of been here before just on the gate with different guys. So, no, it's definitely a good steppingstone and I'm glad that I was able to experience that and be late enough in the program to be able to enjoy that. So, no, I'm super excited and just can't wait for the future.