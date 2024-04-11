The first northeastern round of the series awaits as Monster Energy AMA Supercross resumes. Foxborough, Massachusetts, is home to Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots. The first of five outdoor venues to end the series, weather will be the overarching worry as we march towards Salt Lake City, Utah. The race itself has historically been a good one, albeit nippy. Spring weather can be a bit schizophrenic in this part of the world so I’m expecting several seasons to occur before noon. The main worry is of course rain, which has been a prevalent theme in 2024. Let’s hope mother nature cooperates on Saturday and we get a good old-fashioned barnburner. The points have tightened significantly in recent weeks and the tension has ramped to match. Everyone has had a weekend off to reflect and recover; it’s time to sprint to the finish.

The start in Foxborough is a long one and bends into a 180 left. The long, wide first corner brings riders to a sideline rhythm, making that holeshot oh-so-valuable. Putting together rhythms right off the start is a huge bonus when a clear track is in the cards.

If riders can triple on-step off-and then execute a 3-1 into the next bowl berm, I think that will be the fastest route. Watch for Friday rains to wreak havoc on putting these big rhythms together, though.

The next rhythm will be a tough ask and risky but if executed, the 3-3-1 will be impossible to one-up. The difficult part will be in the second triple as it is over a higher five-footer and the landing is met by a sharp three-footer before entering the next corner. All of that means riders will need to be precise or things could get very dicey, very quickly.