Racerhead #14

He Made It (Jason Weigandt)

I wrote extensively about Adam Cianciarulo’s retirement yesterday. It’s a bummer because, to me, Adam will go down as one of those Travis Pastrana types who coulda, shoulda, woulda won so many races and accomplished so much for both themselves and for the sport. Some riders are just good at riding; others carry a persona and willingness to carry the weight of stardom that makes them bigger than that. Adam was one of those stars, and a sport always suffers when that athlete gets cut down during the prime years. Most of the time, that’s just due to injury, and that’s the case here.

It’s just as important, though, to not paint Adam’s career only as one of unfulfilled potential, because his career was divided into two parts, and when you realize how far he had to climb to get back to race-winning status, he accomplished quite a bit. He started his supercross career winning immediately, then dealt with a rash of injuries that threatened to ruin it all. He actually did come all the way back and won races and a Pro Motocross Championship title. Anyone who wins a 24-moto gnarly outdoor title is the real deal, especially after the downward health spiral of 2013-2016. You can't take any of that away from him. That is a success. Then, his 450 career shined brightly immediately, and there were plenty of weekends where an AC win wouldn’t have surprised anyone. He won motos and overalls outdoors and it was perfectly normal. He was one of “the guys.” Few can say that.

That didn’t last due to an ongoing nerve injury that never got better. Along the way we got to know Adam the person, and I don’t think anyone didn’t like him. On his own podcast this week, and in several conversations through the years, Adam mentions that maybe if all he did was win, win and win some more, maybe he wouldn't be the same person her is now. The person we did get to know is as likeable as they come. So, this is a bummer sports story, but not a tragic one from a human standpoint. He’s a good guy, and what’s more, I’m sure his contributions have actually only just begun. Can’t wait to see what he does next!

AC (Matthes)

The news is out, Adam Cianciarulo's exiting stage right after the last round of SX and although he didn't maybe win as much as we all thought he could have due to injuries, the kid had a hell of a career, right? When he and I talked on the phone a few months back and he told me this was it, I thought he meant at the end of MX season. Guess I should've clarified! But really, he's gone through hell and back trying to get this nerve issue handled (including sending me gross stem cell treatments videos he went through) and it's just not happening. Too many surgeries on the shoulders seem to have impaired his nerves to ride a motorcycle fast enough to win.

Honestly, I tried to convince him to not hang it up. He said that maybe rest was all the doctors suggested could help so I was saying “take MX off and try again for SX 2025” but he and I both knew that if that happened, it wasn't going to be at Kawasaki. The green guys have moved on with AC's contract up at the end of the year and we expect MXGP champ Jorge Prado to be there in 2025. In typical Adam fashion, after Prado hit him at Anaheim 1 and hurt his hand, causing him to miss a race he shot me a text "Dude took me out and took my ride!" followed by my laughing emojis. AC didn't have any desire to not be 100 percent on anything that wasn't a factory team, and I can't say I blame him.

That's just it, right? Adam Cianciarulo always got it. I've seen plenty of can't-miss kids who had everything handed to them throughout their lives lack any sort of idea of how to act in a social setting, seen plenty of top riders that lacked compassion, understanding that they are just human like the rest of us. Who can blame them sometimes? They go through their entire lives with people paying them tons of money and telling them how great they are.

Adam was not one of those guys. Yes, he as one of the most hyped-up kids ever and he had plenty of people helping along the way, but still he always just got it. He handled most everything that came his way with class and a sense of humor. We started having him on the PulpMX Show before he turned pro and he co-hosted the show 3-4 times with us. He was always just like the rest of us, even when he wasn't. (Hey, if he's bored, maybe we can do sequel to the “Finding Stew” video together? Who else is out there that we can track down?)

I would say good luck to Adam in whatever he does next but he doesn't need any luck, he'll be just fine.

