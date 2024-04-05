The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season is back in action with the round three MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) taking place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has its first weekend off and will resume with the round 12 Foxborough Supercross next weekend, April 13.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fifth round The Old Gray GNCC on April 13 and 14.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule