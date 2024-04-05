Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXGP of Sardegna

How to Watch MXGP of Sardegna

April 5, 2024 8:30am
by:

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season is back in action with the round three MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) taking place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has its first weekend off and will resume with the round 12 Foxborough Supercross next weekend, April 13.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fifth round The Old Gray GNCC on April 13 and 14.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)

     WMX & EMX125
    Sunday, April 7
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 6 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 6 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 7 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 7 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 7 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 7 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 7 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 7 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 2 (Delayed)
      April 7 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 114
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 104
3Romain Febvre France 92
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 77
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 73
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 113
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 101
3Andrea Adamo Italy 82
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 75
4Thibault Benistant France 72
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Main image by GasGas Media/Juan Pablo Acevedo

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now