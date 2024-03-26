Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule

Roan van de Moosdijk Confirms Departure from Fantic Racing Team

March 26, 2024 10:10am | by:
Roan van de Moosdijk Confirms Departure from Fantic Racing Team

Main image courtesy of Roan Van De Moosdijk Instagram

In an Instagram post, Roan Van De Moosdijk confirmed his departure from Fantic Racing Team. The Dutch rider, now in the premier MXGP class, missed the first two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) due to a preseason knee injury. Today on Instagram, van de Moosdijk confirmed he and the Fantic Racing Team have mutually parted ways.

Below is his full post.

“After careful negotiation and consideration, Fantic Racing Team and Van de Moosdijk’s management, mr. Ebert Dollevoet, have reached an agreement that is satisfactory to both parties. As part of this agreement, the parties have decided to end their partnership and Van de Moosdijk will have the freedom to join another team within the MXGP. Van de Moosdijk will continue his professional MXGP career at another team and anticipates announcing his new team affiliation shortly.

Both Fantic and Van de Moosdijk are now looking forward to focusing on the future and the success on the track that lies ahead. Therefore, we will not be providing further comments on this matter.”

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now