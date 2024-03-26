Roan van de Moosdijk Confirms Departure from Fantic Racing Team

Main image courtesy of Roan Van De Moosdijk Instagram

In an Instagram post, Roan Van De Moosdijk confirmed his departure from Fantic Racing Team. The Dutch rider, now in the premier MXGP class, missed the first two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) due to a preseason knee injury. Today on Instagram, van de Moosdijk confirmed he and the Fantic Racing Team have mutually parted ways.

Below is his full post.