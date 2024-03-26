Roan van de Moosdijk Confirms Departure from Fantic Racing Team
Main image courtesy of Roan Van De Moosdijk Instagram
In an Instagram post, Roan Van De Moosdijk confirmed his departure from Fantic Racing Team. The Dutch rider, now in the premier MXGP class, missed the first two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) due to a preseason knee injury. Today on Instagram, van de Moosdijk confirmed he and the Fantic Racing Team have mutually parted ways.
Below is his full post.
“After careful negotiation and consideration, Fantic Racing Team and Van de Moosdijk’s management, mr. Ebert Dollevoet, have reached an agreement that is satisfactory to both parties. As part of this agreement, the parties have decided to end their partnership and Van de Moosdijk will have the freedom to join another team within the MXGP. Van de Moosdijk will continue his professional MXGP career at another team and anticipates announcing his new team affiliation shortly.
Both Fantic and Van de Moosdijk are now looking forward to focusing on the future and the success on the track that lies ahead. Therefore, we will not be providing further comments on this matter.”