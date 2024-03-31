Eli Tomac is back! After a year with some signs of life, but no wins, the proud multi-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion had to admit that frustration was sinking in. But it all turned right in St. Louis, when Tomac ended up, technically, with a 1-1-1 sweep of the Triple Crown. Jett Lawrence was penalized out of the win in Race Two, giving Tomac the win, but that should not overshadow how well Tomac rode on the night. He kept pressure on Lawrence for quite a while in Race Two, and pulled away from Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton in Race Three to ice the victory.

It was a return to form, and the fans absolutely loved it. After the race, he admitted the frustration had been sinking in, making this weekend quite a relief.

Just want to talk about what this means to you and your team and, uh and congratulations, by the way on just how, uh how amazing you rode tonight.

Eli Tomac: Yeah, it just feels good to deliver a win for the team. I was in a bit of a rough patch these last few weeks, a bit of a slump there and struggling with a lot of things, a little bit of my body, a little bit of just overall riding on the track there. So, tonight was old me. I just was able to execute everything that I needed to do. You know, starts, riding, qualifying, all of the above. This was big for us. I didn't like where I was finishing before this weekend.

You mentioned a bit of a slump the last few weeks today. Amazing ride though. What's the difference?

Well…putting…putting everything together and really that's it. I mean, I don't wanna be…I don't really know where I'm going with this at this point, but, just executing everything. This just felt good. To be honest I was struggling in those the crazy, crazy, soft conditions. Just having comfort and getting through those mains and doing everything right. So, yeah, it's good.