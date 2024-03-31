Honda HRC's Jo Shimoda fought his way to a second-place overall result with 2-3-3 race finishes. Shimoda had better starts and no crashes, but said he did not have the speed tonight. Still, he landed second overall after consistent podium finishes.

“Honestly that was the main thing for me,” Shimoda said on getting good start. “It's just, like, I just couldn't do it. And then today—three good starts; still not a holeshot or anything like that, but I think once I can get a start I know I can fight with those guys. The track was gnarly. I had a couple of sketchy moments, I think everybody did, but yeah thanks so much to my [team]. We're getting better each week and so it's a good confidence booster and, yeah, [next up is] Nashville [for the 250 West class].”

Smith rebounded from a tough weekend in Seattle where he crashed hard while in second and eventually finished 14th. He knocked the wind out of himself pretty bad, and was sore all week leading up to the St. Louis round. Still, the veteran managed to finish 3-2-4 for second overall—even on a track he did not gell with all day long.

“Last weekend was tough, man, that crash was gnarly, and throughout the week I was pretty sore,” Smith said. “So, I’m just glad to be here in front of the fans and riding the tough track again. These tracks have been really, really tough this year, and soft, and man it's kind of survival [mode] out there at times… I'm happy to come away with the third. Congrats to Levi, he rode awesome tonight. Man, it's hard to beat a guy that gets three holeshots, you know?… We're going to go back and do our homework with this couple of weeks off and see if we can't come back a little better for these last three. I’d just like to give it up to the whole team… It takes a tribe to be out here, so thank you guys, and we'll be back next week.”

RJ Hampshire, winner of the 2022 St. Louis Supercross Triple Crown overall, finished fourth overall with 4-4-2 finishes. The Husqvarna rider kept Kitchen honest in the third race, but he was too far back in the first two races to land on the podium, which in turn, cost him a spot on the overall podium.

"My riding was pretty good all day, but not my starts," Hampshire said. "4-4-2 is not going to get it done, so we will have a couple of weeks off and focus on the three rounds left [in the western region]. Get out of the gate better and I feel like I could have won tonight, but I didn't execute when it was time to go, and we will be better at Nashville."