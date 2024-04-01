Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 12 (of 17) - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, Missouri
Supercross
St. Louis - 250SX WestMarch 30, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 3 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|3 - 2 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|4 - 4 - 2
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|5 - 5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|9 - 6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|6 - 8 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|7 - 7 - 12
|GasGas MC 250F
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|12 - 10 - 9
|Honda CR250R
|10
|Talon Hawkins
|Temecula, CA
|10 - 12 - 10
|KTM 250 SX-F
Supercross
St. Louis - 450SXMarch 30, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 6 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|8 - 2 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|3 - 8 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|10 - 5 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|6 - 4 - 10
|GasGas MC 250F
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|7 - 9 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 3 - 21
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|9 - 10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|12 - 11 - 7
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|156
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|141
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|130
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|116
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|93
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|90
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|88
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|80
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|71
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|244
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|224
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|215
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|198
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|188
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|147
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|138
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|133
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|98
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|96
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|82
|5
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|79
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|72
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|71
|8
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|62
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|60
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|58
AMA Arenacross
Round 14 (of 14) - Las Vegas, Nevada
Overall Results
Ryan Breece claims the overall at the finale, but Kyle Peters claimed the title.
Championship Standings
Kyle Peters claimed his fifth AMA Arenacross title.
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 4 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|110
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|82
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Grant Davis
|64
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|57
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|49
|7
|Dante Oliveira
|Hollister, CA
|49
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|39
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|37
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|103
|2
|Grant Davis
|101
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|70
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|68
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|57
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|52
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|50
|8
|Tyler Palmer
|Denver, NC
|47
|9
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|47
|10
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|115
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|84
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|73
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|50
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|50
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|46
|7
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|8
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|28
|9
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|26
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|25
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|98
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|97
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|83
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|82
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|76
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|60
|7
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|46
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|45
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|42
|10
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|38
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 2 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|114
|2
|Tim Gajser
|104
|3
|Romain Febvre
|92
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|77
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|73
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|68
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|63
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|56
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|49
|10
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|49
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|113
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|101
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|82
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|75
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|72
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|64
|8
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|59
|9
|Sacha Coenen
|53
|7
|Camden McLellan
|52
|10
|Rick Elzinga
|42
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles