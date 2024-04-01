Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

April 1, 2024 5:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 12 (of 17) - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, Missouri

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX West

March 30, 2024
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 3 - 3 Honda CRF250R
3 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 3 - 2 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 4 - 4 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 5 - 5 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 9 - 6 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 6 - 8 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
8 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 7 - 7 - 12 GasGas MC 250F
9 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 12 - 10 - 9 Honda CR250R
10 Talon Hawkins Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA United States 10 - 12 - 10 KTM 250 SX-F
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) Align Media
2024 St. Louis Supercross 250SX main event podium.
2024 St. Louis Supercross 250SX main event podium. Align Media
Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX

March 30, 2024
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 1 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 6 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 8 - 2 - 4 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 3 - 8 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 10 - 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
6 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 6 - 4 - 10 GasGas MC 250F
7 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 7 - 9 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450
8 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 3 - 21 Honda CRF450R
9 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 9 - 10 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 12 - 11 - 7 Suzuki RM-Z450
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
Eli Tomac (Yamaha) Align Media
2024 St. Louis Supercross 450SX main event podium.
2024 St. Louis Supercross 450SX main event podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 156
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 141
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 130
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 116
6Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 93
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 90
8Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 88
9Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 80
10Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 71
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 244
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 224
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 215
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 198
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 188
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 147
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 138
10Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 133
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 98
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 96
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 87
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 82
5Coty Schock
Dover, DE United States 79
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 72
7Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 71
8Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 62
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 60
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 58
Full Standings

AMA Arenacross

Round 14 (of 14) - Las Vegas, Nevada

Overall Results

Ryan Breece claims the overall at the finale, but Kyle Peters claimed the title.

Championship Standings

Kyle Peters claimed his fifth AMA Arenacross title.

Screenshot 2024-03-31 at 2.48.15 AM
Screenshot 2024-03-31 at 2.48.15 AM Mitch Kendra

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 4 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 110
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 82
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 66
4Grant Davis 64
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 57
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 49
7Dante Oliveira Hollister, CA United States 49
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 39
9Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia 37
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 36
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Australia Australia 103
2Grant Davis 101
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 70
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 68
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 57
6Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 52
7Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 50
8Tyler Palmer Denver, NC United States 47
9Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 47
10Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 42
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 115
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 84
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 73
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 50
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 50
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 46
7Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
8Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 28
9James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 26
10Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 25
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 98
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 97
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 83
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 82
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 76
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 60
7Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 46
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 45
9Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 42
10Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 38
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 2 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 114
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 104
3Romain Febvre France 92
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 77
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 73
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 68
8Maxime Renaux France 63
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 56
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 49
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 49
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 113
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 101
3Andrea Adamo Italy 82
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 75
4Thibault Benistant France 72
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark 64
8Marc-Antoine Rossi France 59
9Sacha Coenen Belgium 53
7Camden McLellan South Africa 52
10Rick Elzinga Netherlands 42
US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
