“So, yeah, all these small details that people might not see, like those things are kind of adding up,” said Jo Shimoda after last week’s podium ride in Seattle.

Jo Shimoda ended last season on fire, nearly nabbing the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) in a close fight with Haiden Deegan, and also carding a 1-1 score at the final Pro Motocross race of the year. Then came a high-profile switch from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki to Honda HRC, which is the team that swept all the 250 titles last year with Hunter and Jett Lawrence. That’s some pressure, but Jo’s start to 2024 has not met those expectations, with just two podiums in six races. That’s led to chatter that Jo only rides well when he’s back in the points and the pressure is off.

He would like to say the trouble is more subtle than that. His big problem has been the early laps of the races, highlighted again in Seattle when he started poorly then started moving forward, later, only to crash. He recovered for a podium, his second straight dating back to the previous 250SX West race in Glendale, Arizona.

It’s tempting to say that Jo just isn’t a good starter. His story is that the details are what matter, and the story is a lot bigger than just bad starts or high pressure.

Jo is not a “sendy” rider like most young 250 riders. He doesn’t hang it over the edge like so many of them do. Jo is great at finding lines and adapting when the track gets rough, kind of like a Cooper Webb with his ability to come on late in the races. In the 250s, though, that makes like tough because the tracks in the heats and the mains are often completely fresh. After that SMX finale in Los Anegles, Jo said he took too long to move forward in the final moto, because the track was smooth. As it got rougher, he started to make moves, and he nearly dug it out in the final laps. But it was too late.