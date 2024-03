Kris and Aden Keefer ride the 2024 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition out at Glen Helen Raceway and provide their thoughts on the machine. This Factory Edition bike has updated suspension, frame, and wheels, a skid plate, split triple clamps, a Selle Dalla Valle seat, orange hubs and sprocket, and more.

So, how does this updated machine compare to the current Japanese 250F models? Aden Keefer compares his 2024 Kawasaki KX250 to the Factory Edition KTM 250 SX-F. Then, the duo compares the all-new connectivity app that KTM introduced in order to help riders easily adjust settings while on the go at the track.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

2024 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition