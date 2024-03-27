That was one of my questions, because in outdoors you get to a certain level of roughness, and it doesn’t really get rougher after that. So, I guess supercross isn’t quite like that.

Yeah, from what I’ve experienced, at least. Dallas seemed really bad. The first ten minutes in the Dallas main event, it seemed really good. I was like, ‘Okay, this isn’t that bad. I think it will be all right.’ Then from ten minutes on, just every lap got so much worse. I don't know if it’s because maybe at that point in the race it forces all the riders to go to those cut-down lines and those really low lines, and we’re just getting lower and lower in the turn to where we get to the point where we can’t go any lower. I don't know. I just feel like that halfway mark is when the track gets really gnarly.

So, the question I’m asking is what is harder to ride in these conditions? The 250 or 450?

To ride, probably the 450, but to race I would have to say the 250 just for the simple fact that the top two, three guys aren’t going to stop jumping the jumps. That’s where it gets hairy and kind of one of the reasons why I wanted to go to the 450. When the track gets chewed up like that, I’m past that point of sending it and praying basically to make it. Because at that point, at these softer races like Seattle and Indy and these tracks that get so gnarly in the main event, the longer you can do the jumps, the better you’re going to do.

I think Carson (Mumford), my teammate this weekend, did so well because late in the race he was still able to do the jumps, which is such a big advantage in the 250 class. Like you said, the 450, you’re kind of just giving it a little bit of gas and it’s easier to do the jumps. So, you don’t have to be as perfect in the turns and as perfectly lined up in the ruts. You don’t have to hit the smoothest rut to do the jumps. For me, the 250, I’m not willing to send it anymore. I’m too old for that. I want to get on the airplane healthy.