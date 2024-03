Kris Keefer and Kenny Day test out the 2024 Yamaha YZ250, yes, the two-stroke model, out at Glen Helen Raceway. Despite not being a huge two-stroke rider, Keefer says the bike was still a blast to ride. Keefer and Kenny Day break down the machine—which features the 50th anniversary livery—and give their initial thoughts on this bike compared to a four-stroke YZ250F.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

2024 Yamaha YZ250 Two-Stroke