The racing in Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been incredible all season, but the action in Seattle might have been the best yet. All eyes were up front when Levi Kitchen dominated in front of his home crowd in the 250SX class and Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton had an intense battle up front in the 450SX class. All of this on a track that may have been just as tough as the competition, when rain the night before left it not exactly wet, but not dry either. Riders were left looking for the shallowest ruts that wouldn’t grab their pegs and send them to the ground.

So, what is it like to ride a supercross track as treacherous as Seattle? Our Aaron Hansel caught up with three riders, Julien Beaumer, Shane McElrath, and Cade Clason to hear about battling the Seattle track and more.

Julien Beaumer | 7th in 250 Main

Racer X: Seventh place in the main, tell me about your night.

Julien Beaumer: It was good. I struggled a little bit in qualifying, but the heat race was better. The main was a lot better in the beginning too. I had a good flow going then kind of fell flat in the middle and made some mistakes. That was it. I just overrode the track a bit. Then, with about three minutes left, I got a good flow going again and started rolling, just like we do at the practice tracks. I think there are a lot of positives to take away from this race. I think it’s going to be good to end on a good note tonight and bring it into St. Louis.

When you start as well as you did, is it overwhelming to have a pack of guys behind you like that?

It’s a new thing for me to be starting up front. I struggled with breathing at Anaheim 1 when I started up there, so tonight I just focused on breathing and making sure I was breathing a lot. That helped me. I just have to get more used to starting up front each weekend. I’m going to keep trying to start like that and get better at it.

How’d the track treat you tonight?

It was rough. Really, really rough. That’s probably the gnarliest track I’ve ever ridden. It was definitely a brutal night, and I’ve heard a lot of guys saying the same. I think I learned a lot with it. I’ve never ridden a track like that, and I learned a lot. I’m going to take the positives and take what I learned this week and come out swinging in St. Louis.