Everyone's favorite two-wheeled grinch, Philthy Phil Nicoletti, will return to action this week in 250SX West Region racing in Seattle. But before he hopped on a plane for the Pacific Northwest, got down to business answering your burning questions. This week Philthy digs into topics like start tactics and outdoor prep, and revisits getting penalized for being injured.

And, as always, if you've got a question that can only be answered by our saltiest staffer, ship it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

Hey Phil,

Just finished reading the latest UnPhiltered and was shocked to hear that contracts with the teams have injury clauses. This is absurd to me, especially when pay can be docked for a bike malfunction. Y’all are the whole reason we fans watch and love the sport. My question is, what can we as fans do, if anything, to discourage this type of behavior by the teams? Or on a more positive note, how can we best support those companies that will not enforce these injury clauses? Not expecting you to list out which companies have or have not enforced these clauses with you, but is there anything we fans can do to look after the greatest asset in moto, the riders?

Best,

-KF

KF,

Yeaa, like I said, I have a really bad taste in my mouth over shit like this. Trust me, it’s not just me. It’s elite level guys as well. There are certain companies that really don’t care, which sometimes is a real shame. It’s not like a rider CHOOSES TO GET HURT! But a company can choose whether to dock a rider or not. If the rider is at Lake Havasu drinking beers and back flipping off a boat and gets hurt, then sorry dude, that’s on you. But if a rider is doing sprints on a Tuesday and cartwheels in a rhythm lane or the whoops and breaks his wrist and will miss five rounds, CLIP! It’s like, what? I wish I could stick those people who make that call on a dirt bike, duct tape their hand to the throttle in second gear at 12K RPM on a supercross track for 15 minutes, plus a lap, on a Tuesday. Okkkaaay buddy, good luck out there, and remember, if you snap a forearm you’re getting clipped pay. Like I said, this is a sensitive subject and gets overlooked in our sport. Remember, the risk on a Tuesday is just as high as it is on a Saturday. Other sports aren’t like that.

-Phil