On Saturday, the 11th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, Alabama. The Seattle SX round will be the sixth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Seattle Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Seattle Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round four Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Carolina, on March 23 and 24. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season second round MXGP of Spain takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross