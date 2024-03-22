On Saturday, the 11th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, Alabama. The Seattle SX round will be the sixth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Seattle Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Seattle Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round four Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Carolina, on March 23 and 24. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season second round MXGP of Spain takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Camp Coker BulletSaturday, March 23
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of SpainEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, March 24
2024 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|210
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|189
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|185
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|175
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|174
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|106
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|101
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|87
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|74
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|85
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|64
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|54
|4
|Grant Davis
|50
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|42
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|76
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|73
|3
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|59
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|52
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|43
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|85
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|63
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|55
|4
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|34
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|73
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|71
|3
|Brandy Richards
|67
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|64
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|55
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|54
|2
|Romain Febvre
|51
|3
|Tim Gajser
|51
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|46
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|39
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|56
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|50
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|40
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|38
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|37
Seattle Supercross
Seattle Supercross Race Center
Seattle Supercross Injury Report
Seattle Supercross provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|20
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry ListMarch 23, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|New
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lumen Field
Address: 800 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Address: 1217 Moree Road
Society Hill SC 29593
Directions
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (PDT) Saturday 11:05am 11:05am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 12:30pm 12:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:40pm 12:40pm Track Maintenance 1:15pm 1:15pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 1:30pm 1:30pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 1:45pm 1:45pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:00pm 2:00pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:15pm 2:15pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:30pm 2:30pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 2:40pm 2:40pm Promoter Track Walk #2 2:50pm 2:50pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:00pm 3:00pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm 4:30pm Opening Ceremonies 5:06pm 5:06pm 250SX Heat 1 5:20pm 5:20pm 250SX Heat 2 5:34pm 5:34pm 450SX Heat 1 5:48pm 5:48pm 450SX Heat 2 5:56pm 5:56pm Track Maintenance 6:22pm 6:22pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 6:33pm 6:33pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 6:40pm 6:40pm Intermission 6:48pm 6:48pm 250SX Sighting Lap 6:53pm 6:53pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:10pm 7:10pm 250SX Victory Circle 7:21pm 7:21pm 450SX Sighting Lap 7:26pm 7:26pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:50pm 7:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Society Hill, South Carolina.
Friday, March 22, 2024
9:00am Gates Open
2:00pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, March 23, 2024
6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am Pro ATV Registration
11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: by the pond near the starting line
6:00pm – 7:30pm Brown's RV Fishing Tournament
7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
8:00am Supercross Watch Party: Location near the finish line
12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 24, 2024
6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)