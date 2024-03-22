Results Archive
How to Watch: Seattle SX, Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Spain

How to Watch Seattle SX, Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Spain

March 22, 2024 10:45am
by:

On Saturday, the 11th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, Alabama. The Seattle SX round will be the sixth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Seattle Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Seattle Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round four Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Carolina, on March 23 and 24. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season second round MXGP of Spain takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     Saturday, March 23
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 23 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 23 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 23 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 23 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      March 25 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Spain

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, March 24
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 23 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 23 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 24 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 24 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 24 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 24 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 24 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 24 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Spain MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 210
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 189
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 185
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 175
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 174
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 106
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 102
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 101
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 87
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 74
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 85
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 64
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 54
4Grant Davis 50
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 42
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis 76
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 73
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 59
4Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 52
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 43
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 85
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 63
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 55
4Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 34
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 73
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 71
3Brandy Richards 67
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 64
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 55
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 54
2Romain Febvre France 51
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 51
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 46
5Maxime Renaux France 39
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 56
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 50
4Thibault Benistant France 40
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark 38
5Andrea Adamo Italy 37
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Seattle Supercross

Seattle Supercross Race Center

Seattle Supercross Injury Report

Seattle Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

March 23, 2024
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Revised: March 16 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 23, 2024
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Revised: March 20 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb New Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac New Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lumen Field
Address: 800 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Address: 1217 Moree Road
Society Hill SC  29593
Directions

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2024 Seattle Supercross layout.
The 2024 Seattle Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     Saturday, March 23
    Lumen Field
    Seattle, WA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Saturday
    11:05am 11:05am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    12:30pm 12:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    12:40pm 12:40pm Track Maintenance
    1:15pm 1:15pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    1:30pm 1:30pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    1:45pm 1:45pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:15pm 2:15pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:30pm 2:30pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    2:40pm 2:40pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    2:50pm 2:50pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:00pm 3:00pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm 4:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:06pm 5:06pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:20pm 5:20pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:34pm 5:34pm 450SX Heat 1
    5:48pm 5:48pm 450SX Heat 2
    5:56pm 5:56pm Track Maintenance
    6:22pm 6:22pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    6:33pm 6:33pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    6:40pm 6:40pm Intermission
    6:48pm 6:48pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    6:53pm 6:53pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:10pm 7:10pm 250SX Victory Circle
    7:21pm 7:21pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    7:26pm 7:26pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:50pm 7:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
Seattle Supercross Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Society Hill, South Carolina. 

Friday, March 22, 2024

9:00am Gates Open
2:00pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, March 23, 2024

6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am Pro ATV Registration
11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: by the pond near the starting line
6:00pm – 7:30pm Brown's RV Fishing Tournament
7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
8:00am Supercross Watch Party: Location near the finish line
12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 24, 2024

6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

